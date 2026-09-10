AI Slop Or Not? Here's How Apple iPhone 18 Pro Wants To Prove Your Photos Are Real

Amid growing concerns over AI-generated imagery flooding the internet, Apple used its Surprise and Shine event on Wednesday to unveil Apple Reference Image, a new feature designed to help establish whether photos captured on the iPhone 18 Pro are authentic.

Apple said the tool could be particularly useful for photojournalists and photographers who need to establish that their work has not been manipulated.

How It Works

When a photo is taken, the main camera sensor also captures cryptographically signed sensor data tied to the image. Apple then processes that data through its Private Cloud Compute service to create what it calls an "unalterable image" that can be viewed in the Photos app.

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The reference image can be compared with other versions of the same photo to determine whether changes have been made, with Apple likening it to a "digital negative."

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For now, reference images will only be viewable in Apple's Photos app. However, the company plans to make APIs available to developers so they can integrate the feature into their own apps.

Apple also said it will support the SynthID standard, which can help people determine whether images were created or altered using AI.

A Bigger Camera Overhaul

Apple Reference Image is one of several camera-focused updates coming with the iPhone 18 Pro. Apple described the new Pro lineup as having its biggest camera improvement in years.

One of the key upgrades is a new 48-megapixel Fusion main camera with a variable aperture, giving users greater control over the amount of light entering the lens. Apple said the feature should be particularly useful for low-light photography.

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To achieve this, Apple developed a system featuring six laser-cut blades, each thinner than a human hair and made from a specialised polymer composite. The system also uses a new rotor mechanism to control the movement of the blades, along with a custom-designed lens.

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