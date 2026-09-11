IGL Valuation Appears Attractive, Says Motilal Oswal, Sees Up To 27% Upside — Check Target Price

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Motilal Oswal Report

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. currently trades below mean -1SD one-year forward P/E valuation. Excluding Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd., Central U.P. Gas Ltd., the stock is trading at 9x FY28E P/E, despite generating ~14- 15% RoE and delivering 6-8% volume growth.

Motilal Oswal believes the current valuation appears to underappreciate the earnings resilience and growth potential of the business.

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The brokerage estimates Ebitda margin of Rs 5.5/Rs 6.2 per scm in FY27/28 and volumes to clock 7% CAGR over FY26-28.

Resultant EBITDA and PAT are estimated to clock a CAGR of 14% each over FY26-28.

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Motilal Oswal value IGL at 13x Dec'27E SA P/E and add Rs 44/share as the value of joint ventures to arrive at a target price of Rs 195/share.

At a 2.6% FY27E dividend yield and 14% EPS growth over FY26-28, the brokerage believes the valuation is attractive. Reiterates Buy.

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