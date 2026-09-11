Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status: Check Share Allotment On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime

Glass Wall Systems IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, after the Rs 427.89-crore public issue closed for subscription on Sept. 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Glass Wall Systems received a fantastic response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 81.65 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 134.37 crore shares against 1.65 crore shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 167.93 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 79.71 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) booked their quota 33.18 times.

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The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 172 and Rs 182 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 427.89 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 32.97 lakh shares worth Rs 60 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.02 crore shares amounting to Rs 367.89 crore.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.

How To Check Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “ Glass Wall Systems Ltd .” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

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How To Check Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol ' GLASSWALL ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

Select “ Glass Wall Systems Ltd. - IPO ” from the drop-down menu for company names. It's important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.

Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.

Enter the details as per your selection.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.

Glass Wall Systems IPO Listing Date

The shares of Glass Wall Systems are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 15, 2026. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP Today

The latest Glass Wall Systems IPO GMP stood at Rs 45 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept. 11, indicating an estimated listing price of Rs 227 per share, with a implied listing gain of 24.73%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Glass Wall Systems

Glass Wall Systems (India) Ltd. operates in the architectural building solutions space, specialising in the design, engineering, fabrication and installation of façade and fenestration systems. Its capabilities include structural glazing and aluminium framing, supporting projects in India as well as overseas product supplies and high-end residential fenestration.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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