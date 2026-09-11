Prasol Chemicals IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Prasol Chemicals IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026, after the Rs 500-crore public issue closed for subscription on Sept. 10.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prasol Chemicals IPO received a steady response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 3.3 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 1,79,62,648 shares against 54,43,229 offered.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand for the issue, subscribing 7.22 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.8 times. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) booked their quota 1.7 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 643 and Rs 676 per share. It is a book-building issue worth Rs 500 crore, comprising a fresh issue of shares aggregating to Rs 80 crore (11.83 lakh shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 420 crore (62.13 lakh shares).

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies Ltd.

How To Check Prasol Chemicals IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on BSE website.

Choose the issue type as "Equity".

Select " Prasol Chemicals Ltd. " from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the "Search" button to check your allotment status.

ALSO READ: Kanohar Electricals IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP, Listing Date And Final Subscription Status

How To Check Prasol Chemicals IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website.

Select "Equity & SME IPO bid details".

Pick the company symbol ' PRASOLCHEM ' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click "Submit" to check your share allotment status.

ALSO READ: Glass Wall Systems IPO Allotment Status: Check Share Allotment On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime

How To Check Prasol Chemicals IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar's official website.

From the dropdown menu, choose “ Prasol Chemicals Ltd. ” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Date

The shares of Prasol Chemicals are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 15, 2026. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Prasol Chemicals IPO stood at Rs 0 as of 8:00 a.m. on Sept.11. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 676 per share at a premium of 0% over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Prasol Chemicals

Prasol Chemicals Ltd. has built its business around the production of speciality chemicals, with more than 150 products in its portfolio. These include acetone-derived, phosphorus-based, and other complex chemical formulations. Prasol operates two plants located at Khopoli and Mahad, which have a combined capacity of 98,644 MT a year. The company supplies customers in the performance chemicals, paints, inks, pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries worldwide.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.