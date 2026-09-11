Five Stocks To Buy Today: Ather Energy, Coal India, SBI Cards, And More | Sept 11

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors, including Ather Energy, Asahi India Glass, Coal India, SBI Card and Saregama India. The suggested trades come with defined entry levels, price targets and stop-loss limits.

Ather Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,659.60)

Pradip Halder, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PHD Capital Pvt Ltd., has recommended buying Ather Energy shares. He has set target prices of Rs 1,760 and Rs 1,950, with a stop loss at Rs 1,530.

Asahi India Glass Ltd. (CMP: Rs 980.00)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager for Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, has advised investors to buy Asahi India Glass at Rs 970. He has placed the target at Rs 1,020 and recommended maintaining a stop loss at Rs 945. The target price implies a potential upside of 5.15% from the recommended buying price.

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Coal India Limited (CMP: Rs 431.60)

Ruchit Jain, Vice-President for Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd., has issued a buy recommendation on Coal India. He has set a target price of Rs 450, with a stop loss at Rs 420.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 665.00)

Deven Mehata, Manager and Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., has recommended buying SBI Cards and Payment Services at Rs 666.30. He expects the stock to reach Rs 720 and has advised a stop loss at Rs 640. The target indicates a potential upside of 8.06% from the recommended entry price.

Saregama India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 504.50)

Mehata has also recommended buying Saregama India shares at Rs 505.15. He has set a target price of Rs 545, while recommending a stop loss at Rs 485. The recommendation suggests a potential upside of 7.89% from the stated buying price.

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