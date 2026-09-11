Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Texmaco Rail, Godrej Properties, HAL, BSE & More

Shares of HDFC Bank, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), BSE and Precision Wires will be in focus during the trading session on Friday, September 11.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks in news

HDFC Bank

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Bahrain Court rejects Credit Suisse Additional Tier -1 Bonds Misselling Case

Bahrain High Civil Court gave favourable orders to HDFC Bank in two CS AT1 cases.

All 7 Bahrain cases against HDFC Bank were rejected

Five Cases rejected between July–August 2026 and two cases rejected in September 2026.

Bahrain Court found insufficient admissible evidence to substantiate the allegations

Bahrain Court rejected the claims as investors could not establish that any loss was caused by HDFC Bank.

In all seven cases, investors were ordered to bear the costs of proceedings.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Receives order worth Rs 27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries

To supply 1 BTAP rake and 1 brake van for the Aditya Expansion Project

Order to be executed within 8 months from the date of purchase order

Godrej Properties

Settles disputes with Orris Infrastructure relating to Godrej Air project, Gurugram

implementation of actions under settlement agreement is currently underway

Bombay High Court recorded execution of settlement agreement in order dated 3 Sept. 2026.

Estimated financial impact of settlement at approximately Rs 70 crore



The Phoenix Mills

NCLT-approved merger of six subsidiaries with Astrea Real Estate Developers becomes effective

Effective date of merger and amalgamation is 10 Sept. 2026



KSH International

Gets Consent to Operate From Maha Body for Supa Mfg Facility

Supa Facility Gets Nod to operate till Aug 2027

To Manufacture Magnet Windind Wires At Supa Unit

Total Approved Capacity At 28,800 MTPA For Unit

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Sterlite Technologies

Launches plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI data center connectivity

Receives OFNP US certification for 48F to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) pre-terminated assembly portfolio

Assemblies enable faster installation and lower deployment costs by eliminating field splicing requirements

Targets AI-led data center demand with high-density fiber connectivity solutions



Redington

Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints Redington as distributor in Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania

Partnership to provide access to Siemens Xcelerator industrial software portfolio

Collaboration to expand access to Digital Twin and Industrial AI capabilities for African enterprises

Companies plan to expand the partnership to additional African markets in future



Reliance Communications

Supreme Court dismisses review petitions filed by Reliance Communications & Reliance Telecom

ALSO READ: No Layoffs, Just Redeployment — Wipro's AI Initiatives Free Up Capacity Of 20,000 Workers



Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)

Co. approved the appointment of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal as Additional Director



SEAMEC

Vessel “SEAMEC AGASTYA” has returned to field and been on hired with effect from 10th September 2026



SJVN

Ministry of Power extends additional charge of CMD to Bhupender Gupta

Additional charge extended from 1 Aug. 2026

Tenure extended for six months or till regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier

Bhupender Gupta is CMD of NHPC Limited



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences

Enters operations and management agreement with Sarvottam Health Care, Kakinada

Agreement signed for 5 years, extendable by another 5 years

To exclusively manage and operate Sarvottam Health Care's hospital operations

Hospital has installed capacity of 183 beds

KIMS to receive 9% of hospital's net revenue as management fee

Agreement strengthens KIMS presence in Andhra Pradesh



Acutaas Chemicals

Granted patent for process to prepare 2,4-Dimethylthiophenol

Patent granted by Indian Patent Office for 20 years

Total patents granted to the company rise to 11



BSE

Subscribes to IIBH rights issue for Rs 9.28 crore

Stake in IIBH increases to 5.54% from 3.33%

Post completion of acquisition, direct stake in IIBH to rise to 20%



Juniper Green Energy

Juniper Green commissioned 35 MW wind capacity

Total operational capacity reaches ~2,639 MWp and ~500 MWh BESS.



Precision Wires India

Plans to utilise up to Rs 10 crore from preferential issue proceeds for land acquisition

Will seek Non Agri conversion if acquired land is classified as agricultural land

Will dispose of land if required approvals/conversion are not obtained

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