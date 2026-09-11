Stocks To Watch Today: HDFC Bank, Texmaco Rail, Godrej Properties, HAL, BSE & More

Shares of HDFC Bank, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Godrej Properties, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), BSE and Precision Wires will be in focus during the trading session on Friday, September 11.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:
Stocks in news
HDFC Bank
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- Bahrain Court rejects Credit Suisse Additional Tier -1 Bonds Misselling Case
- Bahrain High Civil Court gave favourable orders to HDFC Bank in two CS AT1 cases.
- All 7 Bahrain cases against HDFC Bank were rejected
- Five Cases rejected between July–August 2026 and two cases rejected in September 2026.
- Bahrain Court found insufficient admissible evidence to substantiate the allegations
- Bahrain Court rejected the claims as investors could not establish that any loss was caused by HDFC Bank.
- In all seven cases, investors were ordered to bear the costs of proceedings.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering
- Receives order worth Rs 27.82 crore from Hindalco Industries
- To supply 1 BTAP rake and 1 brake van for the Aditya Expansion Project
- Order to be executed within 8 months from the date of purchase order
Godrej Properties
- Settles disputes with Orris Infrastructure relating to Godrej Air project, Gurugram
- implementation of actions under settlement agreement is currently underway
- Bombay High Court recorded execution of settlement agreement in order dated 3 Sept. 2026.
- Estimated financial impact of settlement at approximately Rs 70 crore
The Phoenix Mills
- NCLT-approved merger of six subsidiaries with Astrea Real Estate Developers becomes effective
- Effective date of merger and amalgamation is 10 Sept. 2026
KSH International
- Gets Consent to Operate From Maha Body for Supa Mfg Facility
- Supa Facility Gets Nod to operate till Aug 2027
- To Manufacture Magnet Windind Wires At Supa Unit
- Total Approved Capacity At 28,800 MTPA For Unit
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Sterlite Technologies
- Launches plenum-rated Fiber Trunk Assemblies for AI data center connectivity
- Receives OFNP US certification for 48F to 576F Intermittently Bonded Ribbon (IBR) pre-terminated assembly portfolio
- Assemblies enable faster installation and lower deployment costs by eliminating field splicing requirements
- Targets AI-led data center demand with high-density fiber connectivity solutions
Redington
- Siemens Digital Industries Software appoints Redington as distributor in Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Morocco and Tanzania
- Partnership to provide access to Siemens Xcelerator industrial software portfolio
- Collaboration to expand access to Digital Twin and Industrial AI capabilities for African enterprises
- Companies plan to expand the partnership to additional African markets in future
Reliance Communications
Supreme Court dismisses review petitions filed by Reliance Communications & Reliance Telecom
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Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL)
Co. approved the appointment of Dr. Nikhil Agarwal as Additional Director
SEAMEC
Vessel “SEAMEC AGASTYA” has returned to field and been on hired with effect from 10th September 2026
SJVN
Ministry of Power extends additional charge of CMD to Bhupender Gupta
Additional charge extended from 1 Aug. 2026
Tenure extended for six months or till regular incumbent assumes charge, whichever is earlier
Bhupender Gupta is CMD of NHPC Limited
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Enters operations and management agreement with Sarvottam Health Care, Kakinada
Agreement signed for 5 years, extendable by another 5 years
To exclusively manage and operate Sarvottam Health Care's hospital operations
Hospital has installed capacity of 183 beds
KIMS to receive 9% of hospital's net revenue as management fee
Agreement strengthens KIMS presence in Andhra Pradesh
Acutaas Chemicals
Granted patent for process to prepare 2,4-Dimethylthiophenol
Patent granted by Indian Patent Office for 20 years
Total patents granted to the company rise to 11
BSE
Subscribes to IIBH rights issue for Rs 9.28 crore
Stake in IIBH increases to 5.54% from 3.33%
Post completion of acquisition, direct stake in IIBH to rise to 20%
Juniper Green Energy
Juniper Green commissioned 35 MW wind capacity
Total operational capacity reaches ~2,639 MWp and ~500 MWh BESS.
Precision Wires India
Plans to utilise up to Rs 10 crore from preferential issue proceeds for land acquisition
Will seek Non Agri conversion if acquired land is classified as agricultural land
Will dispose of land if required approvals/conversion are not obtained
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