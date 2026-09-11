Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru on September 11

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,52,770 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,33,600 per kg around 6.40 am on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

24K Gold price was at Rs 1,52,770 per 10gm on Friday morning, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,40,039 per 10gm. Over the past month, the yellow metal declined 1.5%, while remaining up close to 40% over the past year.

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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,52,490 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,52,230 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,52,940 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,52,290 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,52,610 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,52,740 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,39,783; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,39,544; Chennai at Rs 1,40,195; Kolkata at Rs 1,39,599; Bengaluru at Rs 1,39,893; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,40,012 per 10gm.

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Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,33,600 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,16,080 per kg. The white metal shed around 2.15% during the past month, even though it remained up more than 84% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,33,180 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,32,770 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,33,850 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,32,870 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,33,360 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,33,540 per kg

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