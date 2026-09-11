Rentomojo IPO Day 3: Subscription Nears 5x; GMP, Allotment, Listing And More — Should You Bid?

Rentomojo IPO Day 3: The Rentomojo IPO enters its final day of bidding on Thursday, September 11, with investor demand picking up sharply after a strong second session.

The Rs 1,255.57 crore-issue was already 4.71 times subscribed by 5:00 pm on Day 2, driven by robust demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders.

With the issue closing today, investors will be watching whether institutional participation catches up and how high the overall subscription tally climbs.

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Rentomojo IPO Subscription Status

The Rentomojo IPO was 4.71 times subscribed till 5:00 pm on Day 2.

Among the investor categories, NIIs subscribed 11.60 times, while the retail portion was subscribed 4.19 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 0.45 times.

With the issue entering its final day, the category-wise subscription trend will remain in focus, particularly whether qualified institutional buyers step up their participation before the bidding window closes.

Rentomojo IPO Issue Details

Rentomojo is looking to raise Rs 1,255.57 crore through the IPO. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 37.15 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 150 crore and an OFS of 2.74 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,105.57 crore.

The IPO is a book-building issue and will be listed on both the NSE and BSE.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Rentomojo IPO Lot Size

The lot size is 37 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot, or 37 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,948 at the upper price band.

The maximum retail application is 13 lots, or 481 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 1,94,324.

For small HNI investors, the minimum application is 14 lots, or 518 shares, requiring Rs 2,09,272 at the upper price band. The maximum S-HNI application is 66 lots, or 2,442 shares, requiring Rs 9,86,568.

The minimum application for big HNI investors is 67 lots, or 2,479 shares, requiring Rs 10,01,516.

Employees are eligible for a discount of Rs 20 per share.

Rentomojo IPO Allotment

The Rentomojo IPO allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Investors whose bids are not accepted are expected to receive refunds on Wednesday, September 16. Shares allotted to successful bidders are also expected to be credited to their demat accounts on the same day.

Rentomojo IPO Listing

Rentomojo shares are likely to list on the NSE and BSE on Thursday, September 17, 2026, on a tentative basis.

Rentomojo IPO GMP

In the grey market, Rentomojo shares are commanding a premium of around Rs 135 over the upper end of the IPO price band, according to the latest available market indications.

At the upper price band of Rs 404, a GMP of Rs 135 would imply an estimated listing price of around Rs 539. This indicates a potential listing gain of approximately 33.42% over the issue price.

However, the grey market premium is an unofficial indicator and can change before listing. It should not be treated as a guarantee of the stock's actual listing price.

Rentomojo IPO: About the Company

Rentomojo Limited is a technology-driven, full-stack direct-to-consumer (D2C) online rental and subscription platform for furniture and appliances in India. Incorporated in April 2012, the company provides consumers with flexible and long-term subscription plans, allowing them to rent, return, upgrade and relocate products without making large upfront purchases.

Its product portfolio includes beds, mattresses, washing machines, refrigerators, wardrobes, sofas, televisions and water purifiers, with 851,184 live items as of March 31, 2026.

Rentomojo operates an integrated asset-lifecycle model covering category management, product design, procurement, refurbishment, servicing, reverse logistics and multi-cycle redeployment. The model is aimed at improving asset occupancy and capital efficiency while extending product life through refurbishment and redeployment.

The company operates through an omni-channel model, combining its online platform with 82 experience stores across India as of March 31, 2026.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had 253,825 live subscribers across 29 cities in India. It operated 20 warehouses with an aggregate warehousing area of 538,933 sq. ft. The company recorded an average delivery turnaround time of 2.35 days in Fiscal 2026 and maintained an occupancy rate of 83.34%.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had 835 permanent employees and 1,772 contractual workforce personnel supporting its operations across 29 cities in India.

Rentomojo IPO Financials

Rentomojo reported strong growth in revenue and profit in FY26.

The company's total income rose 45% to Rs 394.09 crore in FY26 from Rs 271.96 crore in FY25. Profit after tax (PAT) increased 142% to Rs 104.30 crore from Rs 43.11 crore during the same period.

EBITDA rose to Rs 163.46 crore in FY26 from Rs 118.44 crore in FY25.

The company's total assets stood at Rs 641.12 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared with Rs 449.87 crore a year earlier. Net worth increased to Rs 295.81 crore from Rs 183.61 crore during the same period.

Total borrowings stood at Rs 187.59 crore in FY26, compared with Rs 154.58 crore in FY25 and Rs 147.22 crore in FY24.

Rentomojo IPO Issue Reservation

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the net offer for QIBs, not less than 15% for NIIs and not less than 35% for retail investors.

With the issue entering its final day, investors will closely track whether the relatively subdued QIB participation seen so far improves before the bidding window shuts.

Rentomojo IPO: Competitive Strengths

Rentomojo's key strengths include its established presence in the furniture and appliance rental and subscription market, a large subscriber base and an extensive product portfolio.

The company has been consistently profitable since Fiscal 2023 and operates an omni-channel model combining its online platform with physical experience stores.

Its full-stack asset-lifecycle management model covers procurement, refurbishment, servicing, reverse logistics and redeployment, allowing products to be deployed across multiple cycles.

The company also benefits from recurring subscription revenues and an integrated business model spanning e-commerce, subscription and re-commerce.

Rentomojo IPO: What Should Investors Watch?

On Day 3, investors will primarily watch where the final subscription number lands, whether QIB demand accelerates and whether the strong NII and retail interest translates into a robust overall response.

The company's large subscriber base, recurring revenue model and full-stack asset management remain key strengths. Its presence across 29 cities and network of 82 experience stores also gives it an established omni-channel footprint.

At the same time, investors will need to monitor the company's borrowings and capital requirements as it continues to scale its asset base. The business is also dependent on maintaining healthy occupancy levels, efficient refurbishment and redeployment of products and continued subscriber growth.

Rentomojo IPO: Should You Subscribe?

Anand Rathi has assigned a “Subscribe for Long Term” rating to the Rentomojo IPO. The brokerage highlighted the company's position as a leading player in India's furniture and appliance rental and subscription market, supported by its technology-led, full-stack asset-lifecycle model, large subscriber base and recurring subscription revenues.

At the upper price band of Rs 404, Rentomojo is valued at 77.2x FY26 P/E and 27.7x FY26 EV/EBITDA, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 42,016 million. Anand Rathi noted that the valuation makes the issue fully priced. However, the brokerage believes the company's strong revenue growth, recurring revenue profile, increasing subscriber base, high asset occupancy and potential for further operating leverage support the premium valuation.

The brokerage also highlighted risks including the company's capital-intensive business model, subscriber defaults, rental demand, geographic concentration and execution. Despite these risks, Anand Rathi believes Rentomojo's established market position and the long-term opportunity in the rental and subscription market provide sufficient support for the issue.

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