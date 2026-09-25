iPhone 17 Pro Price Drops To Rs 56,990 At Reliance Digital: Check Details

Retail chain Reliance Digital, which also operates as an authorised reseller for Apple products in India, is offering the iPhone 17 Pro at an effective price of Rs 56,990 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max starting at Rs 71,990. Both phones officially retail at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900, respectively, for their 256GB variants, so this counts among the steepest effective price drops seen on the iPhone 17 series so far this season.

The iPhone 18 lineup has already hit shelves, which has left plenty of buyers curious about whether older iPhone 17 pricing has moved at all. At Reliance Digital, it has, though not through an actual MRP cut. Instead, the savings stack up through four separate benefits combined, adding up to as much as Rs 77,910 in total value, making this one of the more aggressive iPhone 17 Pro Max deals currently on offer, alongside a solid discount on the standard Pro too.

How The Effective Price Is Calculated

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What makes this offer stand out isn't just the price itself, but the structure behind it. Here's what buyers can expect:

An in-store discount of up to Rs 9,910

Exchange value of up to Rs 55,000 on an eligible old device, assessed through SwapEasy

An additional exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000

Bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on select cards

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On the iPhone 17 Pro, subtracting these combined benefits from the Rs 1,34,900 MRP brings the effective price down to Rs 56,990, currently the lowest price available on the model through combined offers. On the Pro Max, the same set of benefits brings its effective price to Rs 71,990, pushing it well below its original MRP.

Where Most Of The Savings Come From

Trade-in value accounts for the bulk of the discount, and it's on the iPhone 17 that buyers are likely to see the biggest cut. Through SwapEasy, customers get an upfront estimate of what their old phone is worth, calculated on the spot rather than left to be figured out at checkout, so there's a clear number to work with well before any final billing happens.

On top of that base exchange value, customers can also claim an extra exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000, making the overall trade-in offer even more worthwhile and pushing the effective cost down further, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

For payment flexibility, buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI, bank cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on select cards, or other financing options, letting them choose whichever payment method best fits their budget.

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Separately, an in-store discount of up to Rs 9,910 applies directly to both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, adding a straightforward price cut on top of the exchange and bank benefits. Reliance Digital also says every colour option is guaranteed in stock, with no waitlists, so buyers can walk out with the finish they actually want.

Where To Buy

These offers are available in-store at all Reliance Digital and MyJio stores, as well as online through Reliance Digital's website and on JioMart.

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