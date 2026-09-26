Weather Alert: Heavy Rain To Lash Uttarakhand, UP; Delhi To Get Showers On Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and several other states on Saturday, as a depression over southern Chhattisgarh and adjoining southern interior Odisha moves north-northwest and is expected to weaken into a low-pressure area within about 12 hours, the IMD said.

Delhi is likely to remain cloudy on Saturday, with light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at several places and winds reaching 30-50 kmph, the IMD said.

The weather office has also forecast thunderstorms and rain in the capital on September 27, with rainfall likely to continue into September 28.

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The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for parts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Nainital, warning that rainfall would continue in the state until September 28 and raise the risk of waterlogging and landslides in vulnerable areas.

In Uttar Pradesh, several areas including Lucknow, Kanpur and Unnao have already been receiving rain, and the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in both eastern and western parts of the state on Saturday, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Rainfall is expected to continue in the coming days, with western UP likely to see rain from September 27 to 29 and eastern UP through September 30.

Authorities are monitoring districts including Banda, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Bijnor and Lakhimpur Kheri, with flash flood preparedness measures also under way in Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Kanpur and Rae Bareli.

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The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall across Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim and Haryana, along with strong winds, thunderstorms and the possibility of localised flooding.

In Jharkhand, an orange alert for very heavy rainfall is in place in Lohardaga, Latehar, Gumla and Simdega districts until 8:30 a.m. on September 27. A yellow alert has been issued for 14 other districts, while a flash flood alert is in place for East Singhbhum, Saraikela-Kharsawan and West Singhbhum.

The IMD recorded extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha and Chhattisgarh in the 24 hours to 8:30 a.m. on September 25. Very heavy rainfall was also recorded in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the same period.

The weather office has advised people living in low-lying and landslide-prone areas to stay alert. Travellers have also been urged to check local weather updates and road advisories before starting their journeys.

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