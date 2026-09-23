Deep Depression Live Tracker: Check Landfall Date, Time And Other Key Details As Odisha Braces For Heavy Rain

Odisha has stepped up preparedness as a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast on the night of Wednesday, Sept. 23, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall, strong winds and rough seas to several districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the deep depression over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal moved westwards at a speed of 12 kmph during the six hours ending at 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23.

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Deep Depression Latest Update — 9:00 AM, Sept. 23

Current status: Deep Depression

Location: Latitude 18.0°N and longitude 84.7°E, about 70 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 150 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 230 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha).

Movement: West-northwestward

Landfall: Expected tonight near Kalingapatnam

Rain threat: Heavy to very heavy rainfall over southern Odisha

Also Read: Deep Depression To Hit Odisha-Andhra Coasts; IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For These Districts

Deep Depression: Landfall Date and Time

The IMD expects the deep depression to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Kalingapatnam on the night of Sept. 23, with the system potentially affecting the region into the early hours of Sept. 24.

Deep Depression Live Tracker

If the above live tracking is not visible then you can also track the deep depression live on the Windy website here.

Deep Depression: Odisha Rainfall, Wind And Warning Details

Warning Issued For Several Districts

The IMD has issued a red warning for parts of southern Odisha for Sept. 23 and 24. Rayagada, Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are also likely at isolated places.

An orange warning has been issued for Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Puri, Khordha and Nayagarh. These districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph.

A yellow warning, on the other hand, has been issued for Balasore, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Subarnapur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Boudh, Nuapada and Balangir for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, with winds of 40-50 kmph.

Strong Winds, Rough Seas Along Odisha Coast

According to IMD Bhubaneswar, squally winds of 45-55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the west-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal. Wind speeds are expected to increase to 50-60 kmph, with gusts up to 70 kmph.

Between Sept. 23 and the evening of Sept. 24, winds may further strengthen to 55-65 kmph, gusting up to 75 kmph, over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

Squally weather with winds of 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph has already commenced along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts.

The sea is expected to remain rough to very rough over parts of the Bay of Bengal and along and off the north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts until Sept. 24.

Odisha Government Steps Up Preparedness

State and district administrations have intensified preparedness measures as the deep depression approaches the coast.

Senior officials and district administrations have been instructed to remain at their headquarters and maintain round-the-clock surveillance. District collectors have been directed to identify vulnerable areas, keep cyclone and flood shelters ready, stock essential supplies and deploy disaster-response teams in advance.

Special attention is being given to landslide-prone areas in Gajapati, Rayagada, Ganjam, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Health authorities have been asked to keep medical facilities ready, while the Water Resources Department is monitoring rainfall, reservoir inflows and dam water levels.

Residents have been advised to remain alert, avoid waterlogged and low-lying areas, follow instructions issued by local authorities and rely on official advisories from the Odisha government and IMD.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal, along and off the Odisha coast and the north Andhra Pradesh coast until Sept. 24.

33 ODRAF Teams Deployed, Kept On Standby

A total of 33 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed or kept on standby for the approaching system. Of these, 24 teams have been deployed in vulnerable districts. This includes six teams in Ganjam, three in Gajapati, six in Koraput, three in Malkangiri, three in Rayagada, two in Kalahandi and one in Balangir.

Another nine ODRAF teams have been kept in reserve at the OSAP 8th Battalion and the ODRAF unit at Chhatrapur in Ganjam district.

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