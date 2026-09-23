Deep Depression To Hit Odisha-Andhra Coasts; IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts For These Districts

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is moving towards the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast and is likely to cross near Kalingapatnam by the night of Sept. 23, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The system is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

The system, which intensified into a deep depression over the westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, was moving westward at about 7 km/h, according to the IMD.

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Deep Depression Forms Over Bay Of Bengal

“The Deep Depression over Westcentral & adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal, moved westwards with a speed of 07 kmph during past 06 hours, and lay centred at 2330 hrs IST of yesterday, the 22nd September, 2026, over the same region near latitude 18.0°N and longitude 85.0°E, about 100 km east-southeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 150 km south of Gopalpur (Odisha), 220 km south-southwest of Puri (Odisha), and 180 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” the IMD posted on X.

“It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts between Visakhapatnam & Gopalpur, close to Kalingapatnam as a Deep Depression by night of 23rd September 2026,” it added.

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IMD Issues Red And Orange Alerts

The IMD has placed several coastal and interior districts on heightened alert, forecasting widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by isolated extremely heavy downpours.

RED ALERT: has been issued for Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput for Sept. 23, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall forecast at one or two locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph may also occur at isolated places across these districts.

ORANGE ALERT: has been issued for Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Malkangiri, Puri and Kandhamala with very heavy rainfall expected at one or two places. Isolated areas across these districts may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Andhra Pradesh Rainfall Alert

RED ALERT: has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipurammanyam and Vizianagaram for Sept. 23, with heavy to very heavy rain likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall forecast at one or two locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph may also occur at isolated places across these districts.

ORANGE ALERT: has been issued for Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju with very heavy rainfall expected at one or two places. Isolated areas across these districts may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Isolated parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could experience heavy to very heavy rain on Wednesday, with extremely heavy showers also possible. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in some areas of Rayalaseema. Strong winds of 50-60 kmph may affect Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, while wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places in Rayalaseema.

Heavy rainfall is likely to continue at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Thursday and Friday as well.

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