Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains, Check Forecast For This Week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of Maharashtra over the next five days, with yellow alerts issued for multiple districts and residents advised to remain cautious during periods of intense weather.

The Konkan and Mumbai region is expected to receive light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely at isolated places on September 22 and 23. Mumbai may experience winds of 30–40 kmph during thunderstorms, while Thane could see gusts of 40-50 kmph.

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Palghar is also expected to receive thunderstorms and light to moderate rain, followed by lighter showers through September 25. Yellow alerts have been issued for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

In western Maharashtra, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast in parts of Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli and Solapur, while yellow alerts cover Nashik and Ahilyanagar. Satara recorded 27 mm of rainfall and Sangli 6.2 mm in the 24 hours ending September 21, according to IMD observations.

Madhya Maharashtra is expected to witness heavy rain and thunderstorms on September 22 and 23, followed by thunderstorm activity on September 24.

Marathwada is likely to experience thunderstorms on September 22, with heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast on September 23. Yellow alerts are in place for Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Dharashiv, while light rain with lightning is expected in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and light rain in Jalna.

Vidarbha is also under a yellow alert, with thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rain expected from September 23. Heavy rainfall may continue through September 24-26 across several districts, including Nagpur, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Wardha and Yavatmal.

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Authorities have urged residents to monitor official weather updates and exercise caution during lightning, heavy rainfall and strong winds.

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