School Holiday Today: All Schools In This Odisha District To Remain Shut Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Odisha's Khordha district will remain closed from September 22 to September 24 as a precaution amid forecasts of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. The closure follows orders from the Khordha Collector and district magistrate in view of the prevailing low-pressure system and depression over the region.

The school closure applies to institutions from Sishu Vatika, or pre-primary level, to Class XII. It covers government and government-aided schools, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and privately managed schools across the district.

Students will not attend classes during the three-day period, but teachers and other staff must report to their schools as usual. Casual leave will not be allowed during the closure, according to the order.

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Headmasters have been directed to arrange roster duties to keep schools open around the clock. Schools must also ensure that their buildings and other facilities remain ready for emergencies and extend cooperation to the district administration whenever required.

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha's National Rural Talent Scholarship examination scheduled for September 22 will be conducted as planned at the 13 designated centres.

Separately, the district social welfare officer ordered the closure of all Anganwadi centres in Khordha from September 22 to 24 to protect children and other beneficiaries.

Child Development Project Officers have been asked to immediately communicate the directions to Anganwadi workers and supervisors and ensure strict compliance.

Odisha Rains

The Odisha government on Monday said it has deployed men and machinery at strategic locations to deal with the impact of a deep depression that is likely to hit the state on the night of September 23.

Collectors of coastal districts, including Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara, have been using public address systems to advise fishermen not to venture into the sea until September 24. Those already at sea have been asked to return.

A red alert has been issued for parts of southern Odisha for September 23-25. Heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain at isolated places, is likely in Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam on September 23-24. Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri have also been issued red alerts for September 24-25.

The IMD said squally winds with speeds of 55-65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, are likely along and off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts from the morning of September 23 to the evening of September 24.

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