Trump TV: Streaming Details, Where To Watch And Why Major US Networks Halt President's Coverage

The White House has launched “TRUMP TV: The Essentials Station,” a 24/7 digital video stream featuring administration announcements, presidential remarks, past speeches and selected highlights.

The launch came on September 21, 2026, as major television networks suspended their shared White House TV pool after the administration prevented CNN from carrying out its assigned pool duties.

The stream is available through the White House's official live platform and YouTube channel, with the administration describing it as a continuously updated feed of its “biggest moments,” major remarks and highlights.

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"Watch the Trump Administration's biggest moments all in one place. Top videos, major remarks, and must-see highlights streaming 24/7 and updated in real time. Stay informed and stay up to date!," reads a description on the White House website's livestream page.

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ABC, CBS, Fox News, NBC and CNN participate in the rotating White House television pool, which records presidential events and distributes footage to participating broadcasters. After CNN was blocked from performing its scheduled role, the other networks declined to provide replacement coverage, resulting in some presidential events proceeding without the customary pooled television footage and audio.

Fox News' Washington bureau chief, who was serving as chair of the television pool, said the suspension followed the White House's decision to prevent CNN from fulfilling its assigned responsibilities.

“This follows the White House's position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties, There will be no replacement pool put in place. All other pool coverage will continue as normal,” Boughton said.

The television action came amid a wider media-access dispute. Trump had announced on September 18 that CNN, Politico and MS NOW would be barred from the White House. The affected organizations subsequently filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking restoration of their access, arguing that the restrictions violated constitutional protections and were connected to their journalism. The administration has defended its actions.

The dispute also affected still photography. The New York Times, Washington Post and Associated Press withheld certain White House pool photographs during part of Monday's coverage, while continuing their broader reporting. The print, radio and wire-service pools otherwise continued operating.

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"It's just biased news. I think that these outlets have an obligation to be fair, and if they're fake news, I really think I have an obligation not to allow them..." - President Donald J. Trump

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