Mumbai, Thane See Heavy Rains, Thunderstorm And Lightning: Check Weather Forecast

Parts of Mumbai and Thane witnessed thunderstorm, lightning, justy winds and a heavy spell of shower, which started before the sunset on Monday.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, as unsettled weather is expected to continue across the region over the next few days. The weather department had forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rain and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated locations across Mumbai and Thane on Monday, September 21.

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While as per IMD forecast, the Thane is expected to experience more intense weather activity, with isolated areas likely to receive thunderstorms and lightning along with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Similar conditions are expected in parts of the adjoining districts.

In Raigad, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, heavy rainfall and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are expected at isolated places, indicating the possibility of more intense weather activity.

The forecast suggests that the unsettled weather will continue through September 22 and September 23, with light to moderate rain and thundershowers likely across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

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Rainfall activity is expected to ease thereafter, with light rain forecast for September 24 and 25.

The weather warning comes as parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region experience spells of heavy rain and thunderstorms, with lightning and strong winds posing potential risks to commuters and outdoor activities.

Authorities and residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms, particularly in areas prone to waterlogging and falling trees or branches.

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