Mumbai Water Levels: Seven Lakes At 98% Capacity, IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms With Lightning On September 22

Water levels in the seven lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai stood at 98.11% of their total useful capacity at 6 a.m. on Sept. 22. The reservoirs contained 1,419,974 million litres of water against their combined useful capacity of 1,447,363 million litres.

The seven lakes in Mumbai are Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar. They are spread across the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Nashik.

Three reservoirs have reached 100% of their live storage capacity. Bhatsa, the largest reservoir in Mumbai's water-supply system, is at 100% of its 717,037 million-litre live storage capacity. Vihar Lake has filled its live storage of 27,698 million litres, while Tulsi Lake has also reached its maximum live storage of 8,046 million litres.

The other reservoirs in Mumbai's water-supply network are also close to full capacity. Tansa Lake is at 98.45% of its 145,080 million-litre capacity, with 142,828 million litres in storage. Middle Vaitarna is at 98.96%, holding 191,517 million litres against a capacity of 193,530 million litres.

Upper Vaitarna has reached 96.18%, with 218,368 million litres stored out of 227,047 million litres. Modak Sagar is at 88.80% capacity, with its water stock standing at 114,481 million litres.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains, Check Forecast For This Week

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai and Thane are likely to see thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall on September 22, according to the IMD forecast. The forecast also indicates light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places throughout the day.

Afterwards, the weather is expected to shift to light to moderate rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday, Sept. 23. On Sept. 24 and 25, Mumbai is likely to receive light rainfall. The IMD has maintained a very high probability of these weather conditions on all four days.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.