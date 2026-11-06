ICAI CA Foundation Result 2026: September Scorecard Released At Caresults.icai.org; Steps To Check

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation September 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and download their marksheets from the official ICAI website using their roll number and registration number. The marksheets contain subject-wise scores and overall marks.

How to Check CA Foundation September 2026 Result

Candidates can visit the official website Caresults.icai.org and follow these steps to access and download their scorecards:

Visit the ICAI Exam Results Portal. Select the 'CA Foundation - September 2026 Result' link. Enter the six-digit roll number and registration number provided. For the security check, enter the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. Click on Submit to view the result and download and save the PDF marksheet.

What is the required aggregate?

To pass the CA Foundation examination, candidates must meet both the paper-wise and overall score criteria. Under ICAI guidelines, students need a minimum of 40% in each individual paper and an overall aggregate of 50% across all four papers.

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Scoring 200 out of 400 overall is not enough to qualify if a student fails to secure the minimum 40% in any individual paper. A score of 70% or above qualifies candidates for a distinction, subject to the standard examination regulations.

Sparsh Khandelwal and J Jayanth share AIR 2

According to the topper list released by ICAI, Sparsh Khandelwal from Ajmer and J Jayanth from Chennai have jointly secured the second rank (AIR 2) in the CA Foundation September 2026 examination, as per The Times of India.

Both candidates scored 359 marks out of 400, securing an aggregate of 89.75%.

What after qualifying CA foundation?

Candidates who successfully clear the CA Foundation examination become eligible to register for the CA Intermediate course through ICAI's Self Service Portal (SSP).

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Students should complete the registration process and fulfil the prescribed eligibility requirements to proceed to the next stage of the Chartered Accountancy course.

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