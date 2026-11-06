Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex Amid Nasdaq, Nikkei Selloff

Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday, tracking losses in global markets, as technology and chip stocks crashed on renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors may also resort to profit booking after six straight days of rally.

The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,413 level, a discount of nearly 175 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.

Asian markets tumbled, weighed down by semiconductor stocks. Japan's Nikkei entered a bear market territory, while in the US, Nasdaq Composite plunged into correction territory on fears of tougher AI regulation.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded after the selloff, with Brent oil above $99 a barrel.

Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.