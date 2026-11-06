Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Weak Start For Nifty 50, Sensex Amid Nasdaq, Nikkei Selloff
Stock Market Today LIVE: Japan's Nikkei entered a bear market territory, while in the US, Nasdaq Composite plunged into correction territory on fears of tougher AI regulation.
Stock Market Today LIVE: The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday, tracking losses in global markets, as technology and chip stocks crashed on renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors may also resort to profit booking after six straight days of rally.
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,413 level, a discount of nearly 175 points from the Nifty futures' previous close.
Asian markets tumbled, weighed down by semiconductor stocks. Japan's Nikkei entered a bear market territory, while in the US, Nasdaq Composite plunged into correction territory on fears of tougher AI regulation.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices rebounded after the selloff, with Brent oil above $99 a barrel.
Stay tuned to this segment for live updates on the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Support For Nifty 50 Lies At 23,600-23,800 Levels: Pabitro Mukherjee
Nifty 50 has seen a strong up move of more than 2100 points in the last 9 sessions. Hence, some consolidation cannot be ruled out at higher levels, stock specific action will continue to remain in focus, said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.
According to him, the short-term support in Nifty 50 is revised higher towards 23,600-23,800 levels being the confluence of the 200 days EMA and the current week breakout area, holding above the same will keep the overall bias positive and dips should be used as a buying opportunity.
Stock Market Today LIVE: FIIs Bought Indian Shares Worth Rs 14,974 Crore On Thursday
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have remained net buyers for five consecutive sessions. On Thursday, FII net bought Indian shares worth Rs 14,974.68 crore, highest single day buying since February 2021, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold equities to the tune of Rs 10,444.54 crore, data on exchanges showed.
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Stock Market Today LIVE: Check Trade Setup For Nifty 50 On November 6
The zone of 24,430 – 24,400 is likely to act as a crucial support area for the Nifty 50 index. As long as the index sustains above the 24,400 level, the ongoing bullish momentum is expected to continue, with the index likely to test the 24,650 – 24,680 zone in the short term, said an analyst.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gold Prices Rise, On Track For Biggest Weekly Gain Since August
Gold prices traded higher and were on track for the biggest weekly gain since August. Spot gold price gained 0.4% to $4,103.84, while silver rose 0.4% to $51.99.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Crude Oil Prices Rebound; Brent Above $99 A Barrel
Crude oil prices rebound from a sharp selloff but were on track for the biggest weekly loss since April. Brent crude futures rose 3.88% to $98.29 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.99 a barrel, up 0.52%.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Tech Stocks Lead Global Market Selloff
Shares of AI-related companies and chipmakers crashed globally. Nvidia stock price declined 9.26%, Advanced Micro Devices shares plummeted 17.26%, Micron Technology share price tanked 17.46%, Broadcom stock slipped 10.43%, and Intel shares shed 10.33%.
In Asia, Advantest shares plunged 12.4%, SoftBank Group shares tanked 11.73%, Tokyo Electron fell 7.99%, while Kioxia Holdings crashed 11.65%. SK Hynix shares slipped over 8%, while Samsung Electronics shed 7%
Stock Market Today LIVE: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 6
From Wall Street recap to Q2 results today, here’s all you need to know ahead of the opening of the Indian stock market today.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Wall Street Crashes; Nasdaq In Correction
US stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq notching its biggest one-day drop in 19 months, as fears of tougher AI regulation sent chip stocks tumbling.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 3.44% to 51,523.06, while the S&P 500 slumped 4.36% to end at 7,353.73. The Nasdaq closed 5.52% lower at 24,315.00.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Asian Markets Slip; Nikkei Enters Bear Territory
Asian markets traded lower on Friday, following a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight. Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged 6.23%, entering bear market territory, while Topix slipped 5.10%. South Korea’s Kospi tanked 7.32% and Kosdaq shed 6.41%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures indicated a lower opening.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Jump 2% On Thursday, Extend Rally To Sixth Session
On Thursday, the domestic equity indices extended rally to the sixth consecutive session. The Sensex jumped 2,008.61 points, or 2.60%, to close at 79,310.01, while the Nifty 50 settled 576.00 points, or 2.40%, higher at 24,536.60.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Gift Nifty Signals Negative Start For Market
The trends on Gift Nifty also signal a negative start for the Indian benchmark indices, Nifty 50 and Sensex, today. The Gift Nifty was trading around 24,444 level, a discount of nearly 143 points from the Nifty futures’ previous close.
Stock Market Today LIVE: Sensex, Nifty 50 Likely To Open Lower
The Indian stock market is likely to open lower on Friday, tracking losses in global markets, as technology and chip stocks crashed on renewed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. Investors may also resort to profit booking after six straight days of rally.
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