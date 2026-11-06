Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Like Smoking 30 Cigarettes a Day', Supreme Court Told

Delhi-NCR's air pollution crisis came up for discussion in the Supreme Court on Friday, with senior advocate Aparajita Singh telling the court that breathing the region's air was equivalent to smoking 30 cigarettes a day.

Singh, said pollution levels were hovering around the 'severe' category and were even affecting her voice.

The remarks came as a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard a petition concerning the air pollution crisis in the National Capital Region (NCR).

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The hearing began with a pointed remark from Chief Justice Surya Kant, who told those present, "I hope you all are enjoying the weather in Delhi."

The court also discussed measures to tackle stubble burning, vehicular emissions and other local sources of pollution.

Supreme Court On Delhi-NCR Air Pollution

During the hearing, Singh said stubble burning contributed 14% to Delhi's pollution levels. She pointed out that the city was already highly polluted and farm fires further worsened the situation.

She called for urgent steps to address both stubble burning and local sources of pollution, including waste burning.

The bench also questioned whether stubble burning alone was responsible for the pollution crisis or whether emissions from private vehicles and other urban sources were contributing significantly to the problem.

Chief Justice Surya Kant highlighted the growing number of vehicles on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring NCR areas, pointing to bumper-to-bumper traffic as a major concern.

Singh agreed that transportation was the primary source of air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Supreme Court On Stubble Burning

The Supreme Court said the procurement price for crop stubble should be announced well in advance so that farmers know how much they can earn by selling it.

The bench also suggested that the system for collecting and managing crop residue should be made available to gram panchayats.

The court noted that pollution levels had fallen earlier following rainfall and expressed hope that farm fires had stopped as farmers prepared for the next sowing season.

Centre Lists Measures To Tackle Pollution

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the Supreme Court that a scheme was already in place to tackle stubble burning. She also said the government had submitted a note outlining measures suited to different regions.

On vehicular pollution, Bhati said orders had been issued restricting the entry of vehicles that do not comply with Bharat Stage 6 (BS6) emission standards into Delhi.

She also referred to the phased removal of diesel-powered rickshaws and regulations for buses entering the national capital from other cities.

Bhati further said pollution certificates were geotagged at the point of issuance and fuel was not being supplied without a valid certificate. The government was also considering immediate and medium-term measures to strengthen public transport.

Singh, however, pointed out that an earlier Supreme Court direction to prevent vehicles from idling for long periods at toll plazas was not being fully implemented. She said vehicles entering Delhi from the NCR were being stopped at the city's borders and left running for extended periods, adding to pollution.

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The Centre also cited Delhi's geographical location as a factor affecting the dispersal of pollutants during winter and referred to measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"I won't say there is a complete failure of these measures," Bhati told the court.

Responding to this, the Chief Justice pointed out that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was already touching 400.

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