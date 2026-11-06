Ramayana's Massive Sets Took Months To Build, Ravana's Throne Alone Took Four Months

The world of Ramayana was not just brought to life through special effects, the film's team dedicated hours to building massive sets and props for the film. From Ravana's grand throne to Surpanakha's chariot and a giant model of Jatayu, the art department spent months creating different parts of the world.

Art director Ramesh has now revealed that the film features more than 150 specially made sets. One of the biggest projects was Ravana's throne, worth Rs 1 Crore, which took four months to complete. The team also built a 50 foot Pushpak Vimana, which was too large to fit inside the studio.

Work on these things began in April 2024 at Prime Focus Studios in Mumbai's Film City. Each design went through several changes before getting final approval.

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In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, Ramesh said, “No set is ever finalised in its first place. It takes 10-15 different versions and variations to achieve what's seen on screen. Construction of the sets began after about three months of preparation.”

For Ravana's throne, the team first prepared a clay model before making a mould and shaping the throne with fibre. To give it a royal look, they covered it with 24-carat gold leaf. Another big task was making Surpanakha's chariot, which took nearly three months to complete and cost around Rs 1.5 crore.

The team worked hard to make it look grand but also should work properly while filming. They faced several problems while deciding its weight and right shape.

Another biggest challenge was Pushpak Vimana. As it was around 50 feet wide, the prop was too large to go inside the studio. So, the team built it in four separate parts. The team took around 40 to 50 days to complete the structure. On the Lanka set, around 500 to 600 people worked at the same time, while scenes showing large crowds, the team hired around 800 to 1000 dancers and junior artists.

Before Ramayana, Ramesh has built grand sets in over 30 Bollywood films, including Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, 83, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan.

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