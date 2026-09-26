Is Your Name Missing From Delhi’s Draft Voter List? ECI Announces Camps On Sept 27 - Check Details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold special voter enrolment camps across Delhi on September 27, giving eligible citizens whose names are missing from the draft electoral roll another chance to register under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The Economic Times

The camps will be held at polling station locations across the national capital, following a similar enrolment drive conducted on September 20. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion in the electoral roll using Form 6.

According to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) data, 1,21,224 Form-6 applications were received between August 31 and September 24 across Delhi's 13 districts. West Delhi recorded the highest number of applications at 14,838, followed by North West with 12,527, East with 12,094, South East with 11,864 and North East with 11,191. Old Delhi received 5,248 applications, while New Delhi recorded 2,144.

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During the same period, the CEO's bulletin recorded 2,242 Form-7 applications and around 44,582 Form-8 applications. Form-7 is used for objections to electoral-roll entries, while Form-8 covers requests such as changes of residence, corrections, replacement of EPICs and marking of PwD electors, as per the Economic Times.

Earlier, the ECI announced the Delhi SIR schedule on May 14, 2026, with the stated objective of ensuring that eligible citizens are included and ineligible persons are excluded from the electoral roll.

For the youth, the CEO has also announced dedicated enrolment camps for young voters aged 18 to 25 at colleges, universities and other educational institutions on September 29 and 30. Separate Booth Level Officers will assist eligible applicants with Form-6 applications. Those who have completed or will complete 18 years of age by October 1, 2026, and whose names are absent from the draft roll can apply with the required documents.

Queries related to the forms can be submitted until September 30, while applications are scheduled to be disposed of by October 29. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on November 4.

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All eligible citizens can submit applications physically through EROs, AEROs and BLOs or online through the Election Commission's voter services portal and the ECINET mobile application.

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