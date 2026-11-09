Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To Fans Over Delayed Replies, Says 'Experiencing Discomfort In Hand'

Amitabh Bachchan has told fans that discomfort in his hand has kept him from responding to their messages. In a blog post on Saturday night, the actor thanked well-wishers for the Diwali greetings and gifts they had sent him, adding that he was running out of space to store them.

“I have been receiving greetings and gifts from so many well-wishers, and in such abundance that I am now running out of space to keep them. Not storing these gifts properly would amount to disrespecting them. Therefore, to all of you who have been sending gifts as expressions of your affection, I wish to convey my appreciation and acknowledgement. I am also making an effort to respond to each of you personally through letters,” Amitabh Bachchan wrote in his blog post.

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Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To Well-wishers

The actor explained that he had wanted to write back to his well-wishers himself but has been unable to do so because of discomfort in the hand he uses for writing.

“I had wanted to write these replies myself. However, I have been experiencing some discomfort in the hand I use for writing, which has caused a delay. I sincerely apologise (folded hands emoji),” he added.

Reflecting on his repeated apologies, Bachchan said that circumstances have recently made him apologise more often. He also shared his thoughts on forgiveness, suggesting that seeking it is never wrong, even if the other person chooses not to accept it.

“But what can one do? Circumstances have become such that apologising seems to come easily. One should seek forgiveness. After all, there is nothing wrong with asking for it. The other person may refuse, reject the apology, or understand and accept it. If they understand and accept the apology, my heart will be filled with happiness. If they do not, their mind will remain troubled,” Big B wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan questioned whether people would hold on to resentment or choose happiness and contentment.

“So, happiness or resentment — that is the question. One brings peace and contentment; the other leaves behind a lingering sting. Now, you must decide: Would you rather embrace contentment or hold on to that sting? Many people find satisfaction in holding on to hurt, while others find it in contentment. Diversity in life is the mystery of life itself. And mysteries, too, can be profound, unique and shaped by circumstances,” he concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan's recent health concerns

The latest blog post comes amid concerns about Bachchan's health, particularly after he recently spoke about struggling with sleep and finding it difficult to maintain his regular workout routine.

In his blog, the actor wrote, “Up a bit early, for it was playing on my mind that I should have written the blog last night. So, up and about and hoping to catch the sleep again… if it comes. At times, on the net (internet), you get so many physical motions to activate sleep. Tried all, and nothing happened. So, best to do it the natural [way]: get into the covers, cuddle like the fetus we were before evolving and facing the world, and be done! Snoring and all.”

“Gymming has been a bit non-routine, so trying to bring it back in line. For the demanding work all over, taxes the body and mind, and a little more attention needs to be paid. The mind says ‘yes.' But the body says, ‘Hold on, buddy, don't let the old man in.' Easier said than done. But do it! So I shall,” added the actor.

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Sony Entertainment Television recently paused the shooting of new episodes of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. The channel has reportedly been airing selected repeat episodes featuring celebrity guests. According to reports, the shoot is expected to resume depending on the actor's health condition.

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