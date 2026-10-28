Ahmedabad Bomb Threats: Pakistan, Bangladesh Links Emerge As Probe Tracks Hacked Gmail Accounts

A preliminary probe into two recent hoax bomb threats targeting locations in Ahmedabad, including the Narendra Modi Stadium, has found that the email accounts used to send the threats were operated from Bangladesh and Pakistan, officials told news agency PTI.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch said the investigation had also uncovered a suspected network involved in selling compromised email accounts.

The first case was registered on October 7 after bomb threat emails were sent from two accounts to 16 locations, including 10 schools, the Gujarat High Court, other courts in Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi Stadium.

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The emails referred to Khalistan and threatened bomb blasts at singer Diljit Dosanjh's concerts scheduled for November 1 in Delhi and November 21 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Preliminary investigations suggested that the accounts were operated from Bangladesh and Rawalpindi in Pakistan.

The accounts were reportedly old email IDs that had been acquired and used to issue the threats.

The second case was registered on October 27 after a fresh email threatened 19 locations, including 14 schools, government offices, courts and the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The email again referred to Khalistan and threatened bomb blasts in Ahmedabad. It also warned people against attending Dosanjh's November 21 concert.

According to PTI, an analysis of the email headers and information obtained from Gmail suggested that the account had been accessed from Rangpur in Bangladesh and Lahore in Pakistan.

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The Cyber Crime Branch is investigating both cases in coordination with central agencies.

In a similar earlier incident involving bomb threats issued in the name of a Khalistani organisation, Gujarat Police arrested a man in West Bengal. Investigators found that he had sold compromised Gmail accounts to an individual in Bangladesh, who allegedly resold them to a person in Pakistan in exchange for cryptocurrency.

According to findings from the earlier investigation, individuals operating from Pakistan had sent threatening emails ahead of festivals and other significant events to spread fear. Investigators are examining whether similar connections exist in the two recent cases.

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