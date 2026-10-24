Bomb Threat On IndiGo Flight From Phuket To Kolkata, Passengers Stuck For 2 Hours

Passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Phuket were evacuated after a bomb threat message was discovered inside the aircraft shortly after it landed in Kolkata on Saturday. The discovery triggered an extensive security inspection, leaving passengers waiting on the airport tarmac for more than two hours.

IndiGo flight 6E1494, operated using an Airbus A320neo, arrived at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 2.05 pm. The aircraft was approximately 80% occupied at the time of its arrival.

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According to officials, the threat came to light shortly after landing when cabin crew members spotted a threatening message scrawled on the mirror inside the aircraft's washroom.

Following the discovery, passengers were evacuated and transferred to an IndiGo bus. The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolation bay, where security personnel began a comprehensive inspection to establish whether the threat was credible.

The security teams thoroughly searched the aircraft as part of the precautionary measures. Passengers remained on the tarmac while the operation was underway and were allowed to enter the airport terminal only around 4.30 pm, after the security checks were completed.

The incident occurred a day after a separate bomb scare at Kolkata airport, where a handwritten note on tissue paper warning of a bomb near a boarding gate was found inside a toilet on Friday morning.

The earlier threat had prompted security agencies to search the airport premises, although flight operations remained unaffected.

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The back-to-back incidents have raised fresh concerns over airport security, particularly as the latest threat was discovered inside an arriving passenger aircraft rather than within the terminal building.

Officials had not disclosed whether the message found aboard the IndiGo flight had yielded any leads or whether investigators had identified the person responsible.

The circumstances surrounding the latest threat, including the motive behind the message, remained unclear.

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