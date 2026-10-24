KEC International Secures Record Rs 2,872 Crore PGCIL Orders For 765 kV Transmission Lines

KEC International Ltd has secured orders worth Rs 2,872 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for high-voltage transmission infrastructure. It marks the largest-ever order for the company's domestic transmission and distribution (T&D) business.

According to the company's exchange filing on October 24, the turnkey contracts cover the design, supply and installation of 765-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines.

The projects are linked to the evacuation of 8.5 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy from Gujarat, supporting the infrastructure required to transmit electricity from clean-energy projects to the grid.

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The latest win significantly strengthens KEC International's domestic power transmission portfolio as India expands its electricity network to accommodate rising demand and renewable energy capacity.

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With these orders, the company's year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 13,500 crore, including approximately Rs 9,500 crore from its T&D business, KEC said.

Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the contracts reflect strong momentum in the segment and expressed confidence in the outlook for India's transmission market.

The orders add to a series of contract wins announced by KEC this month. The company secured Rs 1,014 crore in domestic T&D orders on October 10, orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across businesses on October 8 and Rs 1,006 crore on October 23.

An RPG Group company, KEC International operates across power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewables, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors. It has a presence in more than 110 countries.

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