KEC International Bags Rs 1,014 Crore Transmission And Distribution Orders In India

KEC International Ltd has secured new orders worth Rs 1,014 crore in its India transmission and distribution (T&D) business, including its first contract for a 765 kV transmission line linked to a pumped storage plant (PSP) in western India.

The infrastructure engineering and construction company announced the order wins on October 10, marking an expansion of its high-voltage transmission portfolio as India's power infrastructure requirements grow alongside renewable energy capacity.

The new contract involves setting up a 765 kV transmission line to evacuate power from a pumped storage plant, according to BSE filings.

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Such infrastructure enables electricity generated or stored at a facility to be transferred into the wider power grid. KEC did not disclose the project's location, client name or execution timeline in its announcement.

KEC Managing Director and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said the order had come from an existing client and represented an important milestone for the company's T&D business. He added that the latest wins had taken its year-to-date order intake to more than Rs 9,600 crore.

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The order intake figure reflects the company's recent contract momentum.

On October 8, KEC announced orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across transmission and distribution, renewables, and cables and conductors. It include a 300-plus MW wind power project in southern India and transmission line contracts in Bhutan and Saudi Arabia.

KEC International operates across power transmission and distribution, civil construction, transportation, renewable energy, oil and gas pipelines, and cables and conductors.

The latest contract strengthens its domestic transmission portfolio and adds to its exposure to infrastructure supporting renewable power integration.

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