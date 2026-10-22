GE Aerospace To Deliver 3,200-Plus Engines Over Next Decade, Says Vikram Rai

GE Aerospace sees India playing a central role in shaping the future of aviation technology, with the company planning to deliver more than 3,200 engines to the country over the next nine to 10 years, according to Vikram Rai, CEO, GE Aerospace, South Asia.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026 on the topic of 'Powering India's Ascent: Building Aerospace Capability for a Resilient World', Rai said, "As we power India's aerospace ecosystem, we will deliver 3,200 plus engines over the next 9 to 10 years. To put this in perspective, nine of the 10 aircraft that will deliver in the next decade will be powered by GE or its joint ventures."

According to him, the aviation industry has witnessed several challenges over the past few decades, including the September 11 terror attacks and the pandemic. The sector has, however emerged stronger every time, Rai noted.

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There's a "remarkable piece of engineering" that passengers never see and behind every aircraft that takes off, he said, adding that there is a global ecosystem of engineers, manufacturers, suppliers working on one uncompromising standard and safety

"At GE Aerospace safety is our topmost priority. We don't compete on safety," Rai said.

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According to him, India's domestic airlines generated approximately $19 billion in revenue in FY2026, while the domestic passenger traffic has touched 340 million, he added. This is expected to grow to 2.1 billion by 2040.

“In a world of geopolitical uncertainty and supply chain disruptions, resilience is not built overnight. It is built through engineering depth, manufacturing capabilities, skilled talent, and trusted partnerships,” Rai said.

Speaking on collaboration with India, Rai emphasised that the partnership rested on four pillars such as engineering depth, manufacturing capabilities, skilled talent, and trusted partnership.

Reflecting on the company's continued confidence in India's aerospace ecosystem and manufacturing capabilities, Rai said, “India's moment is both an opportunity and a responsibility, one that we take seriously.”

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