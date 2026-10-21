NDTV World Summit 2026: Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, S Jaishankar, And More | Full List Of Key Speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit 2026, which will bring together leaders and thinkers from politics, diplomacy, business, technology and culture in the national capital on October 22 and 23.

The two-day summit, themed "A World Between Orders", will examine the choices shaping humanity's collective future amid shifts in established global structures and uncertainty over the emerging international order. Discussions will draw on political, diplomatic, scientific, entrepreneurial and creative perspectives to explore a world undergoing profound change.

Over two days, this thought-leadership dialogue will bring political authority, diplomatic experience, scientific inquiry, entrepreneurial ambition, and creative imagination into conversation, offering perspectives on a world undergoing profound change. Here's a full list of keynote speakers.

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NDTV World Summit 2026: Key Faces

Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India His Highness Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Federal Minister of Finance of Nepal Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India H.E Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor Chaturanga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sri Lanka Gen. David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.); Partner, KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, Former Director of the CIA Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of European Union to India Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament - India, Former International Diplomat and Author Kriti Sanon, Actor Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India Ambassador Dr. Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Germany to India Antonio Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India Swami Sarvapriyananda, Resident Minister, Vedanta Society of New York Nikhil Kamath, Investor, Entrepreneur Tilly Norwood, World's First AI Actor Andrew Ng, Managing Partner, AI Aspire; Founder, DeepLearning.AI; Managing General Partner, AI Fund; Chairman and Co-Founder, Coursera Nicholas Butts, Director, AI & Cybersecurity Policy, Microsoft Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global Mike Walsh, CEO, Tomorrow, Futurist Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran & Senior Iranian Diplomat Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia H.E. Mr. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh, The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India Vir Sanghvi, Veteran Indian Journalist, Author, Columnist Eline Van Der Velden, Founder & CEO of Particle 6, Creator of AI Actor Tilly Norwood Vikram Rai, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, GE Aerospace Prasanna Mohile, National Head Corporate Affairs & Executive Board Member, Pernod Ricard India Parveen Rani, Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, UK Tushar Kumar, Youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, UK Himanshu Saini, Executive Chef & Culinary Director, Trèsind Studio Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director, LSL Capital Mohini Dey, Bassist & Music Composer Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder, Nothing Kumkum Mohod, Double Gold Medalist, Archery, Asian Games 2026 Lovlina Borgohain, Gold, Women's 75kg Boxing, Asian Games 2026 Neeru Dhanda, Double Gold Medalist, Shooting, Asian Games 2026 Savita Punia, Member, Gold Medal Winning Hockey Team Neha Goyal, Member, Gold Medal Winning Hockey Team Vineet Mittal, Founder & Chairman- Avaada Group Shivkumar Kalyanraman, CEO, Anusadhan National Research Foundation Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee for Life, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre Prof. Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science Djalal Khimdjee, CEO of Africa50's Principal Investment Fund Sachin Jain, Regional CEO- India, World Gold Council Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group Alex Turner, AI researcher and Former Research Scientist at Google DeepMind Tushar Vikram, Country Head and CEO, Mashreq India Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments, PhonePe Dominic Taylor, Vice President and Regional General Manager - Rides, Uber APAC Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head - Business Development, VFS Global Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder, CoinSwitch & Lemonn Prateek Sadhu, Founder, Restaurant Naar

NDTV World Summit 2026 will be broadcast live across the NDTV Network, bringing the discussions to audiences in India and around the world.

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