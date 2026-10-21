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NDTV World Summit 2026: Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, S Jaishankar, And More | Full List Of Key Speakers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi on October 22 and 23, focusing on global order and future challenges.

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NDTV World Summit 2026: Narendra Modi, Shashi Tharoor, S Jaishankar, And More | Full List Of Key Speakers
Narendra Modi
Photo: NDTV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the NDTV World Summit 2026, which will bring together leaders and thinkers from politics, diplomacy, business, technology and culture in the national capital on October 22 and 23.

The two-day summit, themed "A World Between Orders", will examine the choices shaping humanity's collective future amid shifts in established global structures and uncertainty over the emerging international order. Discussions will draw on political, diplomatic, scientific, entrepreneurial and creative perspectives to explore a world undergoing profound change.

Over two days, this thought-leadership dialogue will bring political authority, diplomatic experience, scientific inquiry, entrepreneurial ambition, and creative imagination into conversation, offering perspectives on a world undergoing profound change. Here's a full list of keynote speakers.

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NDTV World Summit 2026: Key Faces 

  1. Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India
  2. His Highness Sheikh Theyab Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs
  3. Dr. Swarnim Wagle, Federal Minister of Finance of Nepal
  4. Dr. S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India
  5. H.E Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, United Arab Emirates (UAE)
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, Electronics & Information Technology
  7. Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor
  8. Chaturanga Abeysinghe, Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development, Sri Lanka
  9. Gen. David Petraeus, US Army (Ret.); Partner, KKR and Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, Former Director of the CIA
  10. Jean-Eric Paquet, Ambassador of European Union to India
  11. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament - India, Former International Diplomat and Author
  12. Kriti Sanon, Actor
  13. Philip Green, Australian High Commissioner to India
  14. Ambassador Dr. Jasper Wieck, Ambassador of Germany to India
  15. Antonio Bartoli, Italian Ambassador to India
  16. Swami Sarvapriyananda, Resident Minister, Vedanta Society of New York
  17. Nikhil Kamath, Investor, Entrepreneur
  18. Tilly Norwood, World's First AI Actor
  19. Andrew Ng, Managing Partner, AI Aspire; Founder, DeepLearning.AI; Managing General Partner, AI Fund; Chairman and Co-Founder, Coursera
  20. Nicholas Butts, Director, AI & Cybersecurity Policy, Microsoft
  21. Zubin Karkaria, Founder and CEO, VFS Global
  22. Mike Walsh, CEO, Tomorrow, Futurist
  23. Brahmavihari Swamiji, International Spokesperson of BAPS and Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi
  24. Dr. Abdul Majeed Hakim Ilahi, Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran & Senior Iranian Diplomat
  25. Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group
  26. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia
  27. H.E. Mr. Abdullah M.A. Abushawesh, The Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India
  28. Vir Sanghvi, Veteran Indian Journalist, Author, Columnist
  29. Eline Van Der Velden, Founder & CEO of Particle 6, Creator of AI Actor Tilly Norwood
  30. Vikram Rai, Chief Executive Officer, South Asia, GE Aerospace
  31. Prasanna Mohile, National Head Corporate Affairs & Executive Board Member, Pernod Ricard India
  32. Parveen Rani, Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council, UK
  33. Tushar Kumar, Youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council, UK
  34. Himanshu Saini,  Executive Chef & Culinary Director, Trèsind Studio
  35. Samyukta Nair, CEO and Creative Director, LSL Capital
  36. Mohini Dey, Bassist & Music Composer
  37. Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder, Nothing
  38. Kumkum Mohod, Double Gold Medalist, Archery, Asian Games 2026
  39. Lovlina Borgohain, Gold, Women's 75kg Boxing, Asian Games 2026
  40. Neeru Dhanda, Double Gold Medalist, Shooting, Asian Games 2026
  41. Savita Punia, Member, Gold Medal Winning Hockey Team
  42. Neha Goyal, Member, Gold Medal Winning Hockey Team
  43. Vineet Mittal, Founder & Chairman- Avaada Group
  44. Shivkumar Kalyanraman, CEO, Anusadhan National Research Foundation
  45. Rajiv Mehta, Permanent Trustee for Life, Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre
  46. Prof. Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, Associate Professor, Aerospace Engineering, Indian Institute of Science
  47. Djalal Khimdjee, CEO of Africa50's Principal Investment Fund
  48. Sachin Jain, Regional CEO- India, World Gold Council
  49. Dr. Bondada Raghavendra Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, Bondada Group
  50. Alex Turner, AI researcher and Former Research Scientist at Google DeepMind
  51. Tushar Vikram, Country Head and CEO, Mashreq India
  52. Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments, PhonePe
  53. Dominic Taylor, Vice President and Regional General Manager - Rides, Uber APAC
  54. Jiten Vyas, Chief Commercial Officer and Head - Business Development, VFS Global
  55. Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder, CoinSwitch & Lemonn
  56. Prateek Sadhu, Founder, Restaurant Naar

NDTV World Summit 2026  will be broadcast live across the NDTV Network, bringing the discussions to audiences in India and around the world.

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