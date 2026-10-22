IndiGo Q2 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule And More

The IndiGo has scheduled a meeting of its board of directors for Thursday to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026, according to a regulatory filing dated October 22.

The Airline will review its unaudited standalone and consolidated earnings for the September quarter and first half of FY27 at a board meeting on October 29, the airline disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

IndiGo Q2 Results 2026: Date And Time

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The board meeting is scheduled for October 29. However, the company's regulatory filing does not specify the exact time at which the results will be declared.

Investors will be watching the earnings announcement for indications of the airline's financial performance amid changing operating costs, passenger demand and competitive pressures in India's aviation market.

IndiGo Q2 Results: Dividend News

The filing makes no mention of a dividend announcement or any proposal for a shareholder payout at the upcoming board meeting.

Investors should await the official results and any additional disclosures from the airline for further clarity on shareholder payouts.

IndiGo Q2 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

InterGlobe Aviation has also informed the stock exchanges that the schedule of its earnings call is enclosed with the regulatory communication.

The company has not specified the call's date and time in the main body of the filing.

Investors and analysts can refer to the accompanying schedule and the company's official website, www.goindigo.in, for details.

The earnings call is expected to provide an opportunity for analysts and investors to assess the company's quarterly performance and seek clarification on its financial and operational outlook.

Trading Window Reopening

IndiGo said its trading window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results, in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's insider trading regulations and the company's internal code.

The results announcement will be closely watched by investors seeking fresh insights into the airline's earnings and business outlook.

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