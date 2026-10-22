Air India Rolls Out Multi-Course Fine Dining In Business Class On India-UK Flights: What's New

Air India has introduced a restaurant-style, multi-course fine dining experience for Business Class passengers on long-haul international flights, beginning with routes connecting India and the United Kingdom. The initiative is part of the airline's broader transformation programme, aimed at enhancing its premium travel experience.

The upgraded service has been introduced on flights serving London Heathrow, London Gatwick and Birmingham. It replaces the traditional tray-based presentation with linen-laid tables, individually plated dishes and dedicated tableware for different courses, allowing passengers to enjoy their meals at a more leisurely pace.

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Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, said the new course-by-course service was another step in the airline's transformation journey. He said the initiative aims to deliver a premium travel experience that combines refined presentation and personalised service with the warmth of Indian hospitality.

New Vista Verve Tableware

The dining upgrade is accompanied by a bespoke tableware collection designed for Air India's Vista Verve service. The collection includes dedicated plates for appetisers, main courses, snacks, desserts and cheese, along with a signature glass and a specially designed espresso cup.

A distinctive element is the Martaban-inspired cruet set. Drawing on traditional Indian jars used to preserve flavours, family recipes and memories, the design brings an element of Indian heritage to the onboard dining experience.

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Rollout Across Long-Haul Fleet

The service will progressively expand across Air India's Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9 and Boeing 777-300 aircraft, extending the dining experience to more international routes.

The initiative builds on the airline's wider investments in refreshed food and beverage menus, its wine selection, tea offerings, cabin upgrades and new aircraft. These measures form part of Air India's efforts to establish a more consistent premium experience across its international network.

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