Cyient Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 16%, EBIT Margin Expands To 10% QoQ

Cyient declared second quarter results for fiscal 2027 on Thursday, October 22. The engineering services firm's net profit rose 16.6% to Rs 121 crore in the quarter from Rs 104 crore crore in the previous quarter.

The company's revenue jumped 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore in the July to September quarter from Rs 2,076 crore in the April to June to quarter of the current fiscal.. In terms of operations, Ebitda surged 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 187.7 crore in Q1FY26. Ebitda margin expanded 10.21% compared to 9.04% quarter-on-quarter.

In addition to Q2 results, Cyient declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for fiscal 2027. The company in an exchange filing said, the Board of Directors of the Company has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs 12/- per equity share (i.e. 240 %) on par value of Rs. 5/- per share for the financial year 2026-27. It has fixed October 28, 2026 as the record date and the dividend will be paid by 17 November 2026.

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Speaking on outlook, Cyient's Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director said Krishna Bodanapu, "Looking ahead, the Defense, semiconductors and AI industries present the highest opportunities for growth, and we are pursuing these together as a Group, bringing customers an end-to-end offering spanning engineering, silicon, manufacturing and lifecycle support, reinforcing the compounding value of our complementary capabilities.

He added, "Our strong order books, maturing pipeline, and focused investments in high-growth areas give me confidence that we can navigate through near-term industry headwinds and keep creating sustainable and longterm value for shareholders."

Cyient (Q2 FY27, QoQ)

Net profit up 16.6% to Rs 121 crore from Rs 104 crore.

Revenue up 7.7% to Rs 2,235 crore from Rs 2,076 crore.

EBIT up 21.6% to Rs 228.3 crore from Rs 187.7 crore.

EBIT margin at 10.21% versus 9.04% QoQ.

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