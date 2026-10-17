Air India, AI Express Cancel Saudi Arabia Flights Till Oct 24 Over Escalating Mideast Tensions

Air India and Air India Express have extended the suspension of all flights to and from Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam until October 24, 2026, as escalating security concerns in West Asia continue to disrupt commercial aviation in the region.

The latest extension pushes the resumption of services by four days from the previous deadline of October 20. The suspension was initially scheduled to remain in place until October 17 before being extended amid rising geopolitical tensions following Houthi drone and missile attacks.

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The disruption has prompted airlines to reassess operations across affected routes, with reports of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure adding to concerns over aviation safety.

The latest move affects services operated by both Tata Group-owned carriers to and from the three Saudi Arabian cities.

In a statement, the airlines said they were closely monitoring the situation and would keep passengers informed of further developments.

They added that arrangements had been put in place to provide affected travellers with greater flexibility in changing their travel plans.

Passengers holding confirmed Air India or Air India Express bookings issued on or before October 15, 2026, for travel between October 9 and October 25 will be eligible for a one-time complimentary date change.

The revised travel date can be extended up to November 10, 2026, subject to the applicable conditions.

Passengers who do not wish to travel on their originally booked routes at a later date can instead opt to rebook through alternative airports in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, subject to seat availability.

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Air India passengers can rebook flights to or from Dubai and Doha. Air India Express passengers have a wider choice of alternative stations, including Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Muscat, Ras Al Khaimah, Salalah and Sharjah.

However, passengers choosing an alternative departure or arrival point will have to arrange their own transport to the selected airport and ensure they meet the relevant visa and entry requirements.

Those whose flights have been cancelled and who no longer wish to travel can also opt for a full refund, the airlines said.

As per the handout, affected passengers can contact the Air India contact centre at +91 1169329333 or +91 1169329999.

Air India Express passengers can reach its contact centre at +91 124 693 5600. Booking offices in India and Gulf countries are also available to assist with rebooking and refund requests.

Meanwhile, the flight disruptions extend beyond Air India and Air India Express, with IndiGo and Akasa Air also announcing suspensions on routes connecting India with Saudi Arabia.

IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24. Akasa Air has suspended its Riyadh services until the same date, while flights to and from Jeddah remain suspended until October 21.

The staggered suspension deadlines mean passengers travelling on different airlines and routes could face varying disruptions over the coming days.

The developments underscore the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on international air travel, particularly across West Asia, a key aviation corridor connecting India with the Gulf region.

Passengers scheduled to travel on affected routes have been advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport and to confirm rebooking or refund options directly with the carriers.

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