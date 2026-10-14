Air India Sets Up Committee Under CEO To Explore Cost-saving Measures

Air India's new chief Tewolde Gebremariam has set up a committee to look at ways to reduce costs, including by rationalising certain teams of the airline and Air India Express, according to sources.

Air India, which is jointly owned by Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, recorded a consolidated loss of Rs 22,238.23 crore in the 2025-26 financial year.

Gebremariam, an Ethiopian Airlines veteran, formally assumed charge as the CEO and MD of Air India on October 1. He is the second foreign CEO and MD to head the airline.

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The sources told PTI that the committee has been set up under Gebremariam to look at ways to reduce costs.

Merging certain teams of Air India and Air India Express, and relocation of office space occupied by Air India Express to reduce lease expenses are among the measures being looked at, the sources said.

The sources also said that Air India's board of directors are scheduled to hold a meeting on Thursday where cost-saving steps are also likely to be discussed.

Queries sent to Air India seeking comments on the committee did not elicit any immediate response.

On September 28, Gebremariam told the staff that cost discipline must become part of Air India's culture and identified sustainable profitability, safety and operational reliability as key priorities for the airline.

He had also announced plans to introduce programmes that reward employees for ideas that deliver measurable cost savings and improve operational efficiency.

Air India has been grappling with multiple challenges, including the fatal AI171 accident in June last year that killed 260 people, as well as geopolitical disruptions, airspace closures, fuel price volatility and various operational issues.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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