India Advises Citizens In Saudi Arabia To Remain Alert Amid Security Tensions, Flight Disruptions

The Embassy of India in Riyadh has advised Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm, vigilant and follow instructions issued by local authorities amid the evolving security situation and recent attacks.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the embassy urged Indian citizens to stay indoors during aerial attacks, monitor official announcements and refrain from circulating videos or news related to the ongoing developments.

The advisory also provided updates on Indian nationals injured in the October 10 attack at Riyadh airport. The funeral of Mohammed Yousef Ali, who died in the incident, was held in Riyadh on October 12, with the Indian ambassador and embassy officials in attendance.

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According to the embassy, four injured Indians remain in intensive care, four are receiving treatment in regular hospital wards, and three have been discharged. Embassy officials are visiting hospitals, maintaining contact with the victims' families and providing assistance.

Flight operations have also been affected. Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation has announced the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continue to operate, although disruptions have been reported.

Air India and Air India Express have suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17. Akasa Air has also suspended services to Riyadh and Jeddah, while IndiGo has halted flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina until the same date, according to information available on October 13.

Scheduled Saudia flights continue to operate from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina. The embassy has urged Indian travellers to remain in contact with their airlines and verify flight status before travelling.

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Citizens facing emergencies may consider departing through neighbouring Gulf countries, including Qatar and Bahrain, subject to obtaining the required visas.

Saudi authorities have also indicated that Indian visitors whose tourist, visit, Umrah or business visas expire because of flight unavailability will be allowed to leave without paying overstay fines. They have been advised to depart as soon as flights become available.

The embassy and the Consulate in Jeddah continue to function normally. A 24-hour control room has been established to assist Indian nationals.

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