Russia Beats US In Nuclear Warhead Race: How Many Does Israel, Pakistan Have?

Russia has overtaken the US in terms of deployed nuclear warheads, according to data from the Stockholm international Peace research institute (SIPRI). While geopolitical tensions have been flaring in Russia, the Middle East and West Asia for some time now, the war between Ukraine and Russia, Israel-Iran and the US has created some degree of uncertainty across the world.

While experts are of the opinion that peace needs to be restored for economies to return to normalcy, in these times of uncertainty, multiple countries will try and use every resource at hand to protect their homeland.

Here's a look at the countries that have the most nuclear warheads deployed, and believe it or not, Russia has overtaken the US in 2026.

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No 1. Russia: Around 5,420 warheads | Russia has an estimated 1,796 deployed nuclear warheads, the highest number in the world as of January 2026, according to SIPRI. The country continues to modernise its nuclear arsenal, although sanctions and the ongoing war in Ukraine have created challenges for some of its weapons programmes.

No 2. United States: Approximately 5,042 warheads | The US has approximately 1,770 deployed nuclear warheads, marginally fewer than Russia, according publicly available data. Washington is modernising its nuclear weapons infrastructure, including its land-based missiles, strategic bombers and nuclear-powered submarines.

No 3. China: Nearly 620 warheads | China has an estimated 34 deployed nuclear warheads, while the remaining warheads are believed to be held in storage. Beijing has been rapidly expanding its nuclear capabilities and developing new missile systems as part of a broader military modernisation programme.

No 4. France: Total 370 warheads | France has approximately 280 deployed nuclear warheads, making it one of Europe's leading nuclear powers. Its nuclear deterrence strategy relies primarily on submarine-launched ballistic missiles and nuclear-capable aircraft.

No 5. United Kingdom: Around 225 warheads | The UK has an estimated 120 deployed nuclear warheads. Unlike France, Britain's nuclear deterrent is based entirely on submarine-launched ballistic missiles carried aboard its nuclear-powered submarines.

No 6. India: Approximately 190 warheads | India has an estimated 12 deployed nuclear warheads, with the remaining weapons forming part of its military stockpile. New Delhi continues to strengthen its nuclear deterrence capabilities through the development of land-based missiles, aircraft and submarine-launched nuclear delivery systems.

No 7. Pakistan: 170 warheads | Pakistan has approximately 170 nuclear warheads in its military stockpile, although SIPRI does not identify any as deployed in its January 2026 estimates. Islamabad continues to develop nuclear-capable ballistic and cruise missiles, with its nuclear strategy largely focused on deterring India.

No 8. Israel: Around 90* | Although unofficial, the West Asian country has an undeclared policy for its nuclear assets, it is believed to possess 90 warheads, although it has never officially confirmed or denied possessing any nuclear weapons.

No 9. North Korea: Another nation that has not officially declared its nuclear stockpile, it is believed to possess 60 warheads. However, Sipri does not identify any of them as deployed. Pyongyang continues to develop nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including intercontinental systems designed to reach targets far beyond the Korean Peninsula.

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