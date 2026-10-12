10 Cities With The Worst Traffic In The World: 2 Indian Cities On The List and Mumbai Is Not One of them

Traffic jams in Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai often spark complaints or social media discussions about poor road planning and inadequate infrastructure leading to a congested traffic. But the latest TomTom Traffic Index, which ranks cities by congestion, has placed two Indian cities among the 10 worst globally, while Mumbai and Bengaluru are both absent from the list.

Take a look at the cities with the worst traffic in 2026 and find out which is the second congested city on the list. The order in the TomTom list is based on congestion level, not on the “distance travelled in 15 minutes”. TomTom calculates congestion by comparing the actual travel time recorded across a city with the lowest travel time possible under free-flowing traffic. So, for example, a 75% congestion level means journeys take about 75% longer than they would with no congestion.

Rank 1 | Mexico City, Mexico | Average congestion: 75.9%

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Mexico City's huge population and heavy dependence on road transport mean commuters regularly face long traffic jams, particularly during peak hours. Across Mexico, rapid urban growth and rising vehicle ownership continue to put pressure on transport infrastructure.

Rank 2 | Bengaluru, India | Average congestion: 74.4%

Bengaluru's booming population and expanding technology hubs have brought more vehicles onto roads that were never designed for such heavy traffic. India's major cities are struggling with congestion as car ownership grows faster than road and public-transport capacity.

Rank 3 | Dublin, Ireland | Average congestion: 72.9%

Dublin commuters often lose time on crowded roads, with traffic particularly heavy around the city centre and major commuter routes. Ireland has seen rising traffic pressure around its larger cities as suburban growth increases the number of people travelling by car.

Rank 4 | Lodz, Poland | Average congestion: 72.8%

Lodz faces congestion from busy arterial roads, construction work and large numbers of commuters travelling through the city every day. Poland's growing car ownership and expanding urban areas have made congestion a regular problem in several major cities.

Rank 5 | Pune, India | Average congestion: 71.1%%

Pune's rapid expansion as an IT, education and manufacturing centre has led to a sharp rise in vehicles on already crowded roads. Like many Indian cities, Pune reflects the wider challenge of population and vehicle growth outpacing improvements in urban transport.

Rank 6 | Lublin, Poland | Average congestion: 70.4%

Lublin experiences regular traffic bottlenecks on key routes, especially during the morning and evening rush hours. Poland continues to deal with increasing road congestion as private car use remains high in many urban areas.

Rank 7 | Bogota, Colombia | Average congestion: 69.6%

Bogota is known for long traffic delays caused by its large population, heavy vehicle use and pressure on major roads. Colombia's biggest cities face similar problems as rapid urbanisation and growing car and motorcycle ownership strain transport networks.

Rank 8 | Arequipa, Peru | Average congestion: 69.5%

Arequipa's narrow streets and rapidly increasing number of vehicles make traffic slow and unpredictable, especially in central areas. Peru's urban centres are seeing heavier congestion as population growth and private vehicle use increase.

Rank 9 | Lima, Peru | Average congestion: 69.3%

Lima's commuters regularly face long journeys because of dense traffic, a huge metropolitan population and pressure on the city's main road corridors. Traffic remains a major issue in Peru, particularly in Lima, where road demand has grown faster than transport infrastructure.

Rank 10 | Bangkok, Thailand | Average congestion: 67.9%

Bangkok's packed roads and high number of private cars create frequent traffic jams despite the city's extensive rail network. Thailand's traffic problems are concentrated heavily in Bangkok, where rapid urban development and daily commuting continue to put enormous pressure on the roads.

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