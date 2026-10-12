Europe's Richest Economies In 2026: Countries With The Highest GDP Per Capita

Europe is home to some of the world's wealthiest economies, with strong financial sectors, high-value industries and extensive global trade supporting economic growth. GDP per capita, calculated by dividing a country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by its population, is a key measure used to compare economic output per person.

However, a higher GDP per capita does not necessarily mean wealth is distributed equally among residents. Smaller European economies can rank high on this measure, supported by specialised industries, financial services and international investment. Here are the 10 richest countries in Europe by GDP per capita in 2026.

No 1. Liechtenstein | GDP per Capita: $195,372 | Liechtenstein is one of Europe's wealthiest countries thanks to its strong financial services sector, advanced manufacturing industry and business-friendly environment. Its small population also means the economic output generated by its highly productive companies translates into an exceptionally high GDP per capita.

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No 2. Ireland | GDP per Capita: $159,129 | Ireland has become a major European base for multinational technology, pharmaceutical and financial companies. Large amounts of foreign investment, strong exports and the presence of global corporations significantly boost the country's economic output.

No 3. Luxembourg | GDP per Capita: $156,719 | Luxembourg's wealth is driven largely by banking, investment funds, financial services and its role as a major European business centre. A small population combined with a highly productive economy helps keep its GDP per capita among the highest in the world.

No 4. Norway | GDP per Capita: $115,548 | Norway has built enormous wealth from its oil and natural gas resources while investing a large share of its energy revenues for the long term. The country also benefits from strong institutions, high productivity, shipping, fisheries and a highly skilled workforce.

No 5. Switzerland | GDP per Capita: $105,680 | Switzerland has a highly developed economy built around banking, pharmaceuticals, precision manufacturing, insurance and high-value exports. Its political stability, skilled workforce and reputation as a global financial centre continue to attract investment and international businesses.

No 6. Denmark | GDP per Capita: $89,667 | Denmark's prosperity is supported by highly productive industries including pharmaceuticals, shipping, renewable energy, food processing and advanced manufacturing. Strong institutions, a skilled workforce and extensive international trade have helped the country maintain high levels of income and economic output.

No 7. The Netherlands | GDP per Capita: $87,773 | The Netherlands is one of Europe's biggest trading and logistics hubs, helped by the Port of Rotterdam and its location at the heart of the continent. Finance, technology, agriculture, chemicals and high-value manufacturing also make major contributions to its wealth.

No 8. San Marino | GDP per Capita: $87,141 | San Marino benefits from tourism, banking, manufacturing and specialised industries despite being one of Europe's smallest countries. Its limited population allows income generated by these sectors to translate into a relatively high GDP per capita.

No 9. Iceland | GDP per Capita: $82,730 | Iceland has built a prosperous economy around tourism, fisheries, renewable energy and specialised services. Abundant geothermal and hydroelectric power also provides the country with relatively inexpensive clean energy that supports businesses and industry.

No 10. Malta | GDP per Capita: $82,421 | Malta's economy has expanded through tourism, financial services, online gaming, aviation, technology and international business. Its strategic location in the Mediterranean and policies aimed at attracting foreign investment have helped support strong economic growth.

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