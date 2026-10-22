Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 22% To Rs 173 Crore, Margin Expands

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s net profit was up 22% for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as per an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company's net profit saw a 22% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 142 crore. The firm's revenue increased by 10.6% from Rs 1,994 crore to Rs 1,754 crore in the preceding quarter.

Adani Total Gas Q2 (Consolidated) Results

Net Profit: Rs 173 crore, up 22.3% QoQ from Rs 142 crore

Rs 173 crore, up 22.3% QoQ from Rs 142 crore Revenue: Rs 1,944 crore, up 10.6% QoQ from Rs 1,754 crore

Rs 1,944 crore, up 10.6% QoQ from Rs 1,754 crore Ebitda: Rs 328 crore, up 21.3% QoQ from Rs 270 crore

Rs 328 crore, up 21.3% QoQ from Rs 270 crore Ebitda Margin: 16.9% vs 15.4% QoQ

Some of the firm's operational highlights for the year ended Septermber 2026, includes, a combined CNG and PNG volume of 315 MMSCM, showing a 12% increase on a year-on-year basis. The company added 16 news CNG stations, bringing the total number to 723. It also expaned PNG home connections to 11.81 lakh, by adding 39,574 new households.

The firm increased industrial and commercial connections to 10,864 with 442 new customers. It also expanded the steel pipeline network by 318 Inch-Km, reaching a cumulative 16,305 Inch-Km

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.