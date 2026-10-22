Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 22% To Rs 173 Crore, Margin Expands

Adani Total Gas' revenue increased by 10.6% from Rs 1,994 crore to Rs 1,754 crore in the preceding quarter.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Adani Total Gas Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 22% To Rs 173 Crore, Margin Expands
Adani Total Gas' revenue increased by 10.6% from Rs 1,994 crore.
Photo Source: Company Website

Adani Total Gas Ltd.'s net profit was up 22% for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, as per an exchange filing from the company on Thursday. The company's net profit saw a 22% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from 142 crore. The firm's revenue increased by 10.6% from Rs 1,994 crore to Rs 1,754 crore in the preceding quarter.

Adani Total Gas Q2 (Consolidated) Results

  • Net Profit: Rs 173 crore, up 22.3% QoQ from Rs 142 crore
  • Revenue: Rs 1,944 crore, up 10.6% QoQ from Rs 1,754 crore
  • Ebitda: Rs 328 crore, up 21.3% QoQ from Rs 270 crore
  • Ebitda Margin: 16.9% vs 15.4% QoQ

Some of the firm's operational highlights for the year ended Septermber 2026, includes, a combined CNG and PNG volume of 315 MMSCM, showing a 12% increase on a year-on-year basis. The company added 16 news CNG stations, bringing the total number to 723. It also expaned PNG home connections to 11.81 lakh, by adding 39,574 new households. 

The firm increased industrial and commercial connections to 10,864 with 442 new customers. It also expanded the steel pipeline network by 318 Inch-Km, reaching a cumulative 16,305 Inch-Km

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

(This is a developing story.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Set To Arrive, EAM Jaishankar To Speak

NDTV World Summit 2026 Live Updates: PM Modi Set To Arrive, EAM Jaishankar To Speak

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com