Adani Green's Q2 Beat Reinforces Bull Case; Morgan Stanley, Cantor Maintain 'Overweight'

Adani Green Energy Ltd.'s second quarter results have impressed brokerages like Morgan Stanley and Cantor, with both of them maintaining an 'overweight' rating on the company.

Morgan Stanley noted a healthy revenue beat of 2% and a healthier earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of 8%, underpinning a "strong" net profit beat. Its target price of Rs 1,525 implies an upside of over 21% from the last closing price.

The brokerage highlighted that the company's wind and hybrid Capacity Utilisation Factors (CUFs) were particularly surprised, and were significantly stronger year-on-year.

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Cantor has also maintained an 'overweight' rating on Adani Green Energy, with its price target of Rs 1,553 implying an upside of roughly 23.5%. The brokerage underscored strong execution by the company in the quarter under review, which was broadly in-line with expectations.

It said that the key debate is shifting from commissioning to monetisation, while management continues to report net debt/run-rate EBITDA at 5.6 times. The performance reinforced cantor's thesis, given continued capacity additions, accelerating storage deployment and strong generation growth.

Key monitorables during the earnings call include merchant realisations, BESS contribution and scale up over FY27, and impact of curtailment, Morgan Stanley outlined in its research note.

Adani Green Energy Q2 FY27 Recap

Adani Green Energy Ltd. reported a 15.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 673 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 583 crore a year earlier, as revenue and operating earnings grew on the back of higher renewable energy generation.

Consolidated revenue rose 41.6% to Rs 4,258 crore from Rs 3,008 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA increased 45.9% to Rs 3,797 crore from Rs 2,603 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 89.2% from 86.5%, according to the company's financial results.

The company's operating performance also strengthened during the quarter, with energy sales rising 33% year-on-year to 12,090 million units.

Revenue from power supply increased 45% to Rs 4,019 crore, while EBITDA from power supply surged 51% to Rs 3,835 crore. The margin on power supply improved to 92% from 90.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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