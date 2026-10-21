Adani Green Energy Q2 Results: Profit Rises 15% To Rs 673 Crore As Margins Expand, Revenue Up 41%

Adani Green Energy Ltd. reported a 15.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 673 crore in the September quarter, compared with Rs 583 crore a year earlier, as revenue and operating earnings grew on the back of higher renewable energy generation.

Consolidated revenue rose 41.6% to Rs 4,258 crore from Rs 3,008 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA increased 45.9% to Rs 3,797 crore from Rs 2,603 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 89.2% from 86.5%, according to the company's financial results.

The company's operating performance also strengthened during the quarter, with energy sales rising 33% year-on-year to 12,090 million units.

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Revenue from power supply increased 45% to Rs 4,019 crore, while EBITDA from power supply surged 51% to Rs 3,835 crore. The margin on power supply improved to 92% from 90.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The figures for revenue and EBITDA from power supply differ from the consolidated financial metrics, as the company calculates these operating measures using its specified methodology.

For the first half of the financial year 2026-27, Adani Green Energy's net profit and consolidated revenue figures were not detailed in the supplied media release. However, revenue from power supply rose 36% year-on-year to Rs 8,299 crore, while EBITDA from power supply increased 41% to Rs 7,957 crore.

Energy sales grew 32% to 25,747 million units during the six-month period, supported by capacity additions and operating performance across its renewable energy assets.

Cash profit rose 35% to Rs 4,176 crore in the first half, compared with Rs 3,094 crore a year earlier. Capital expenditure increased 38% year-on-year to Rs 17,160 crore.

Adani Green Energy's operational renewable energy capacity increased 24% year-on-year to 20.8 GW in the first half of FY27. The company added 4,083 MW of capacity, comprising solar, wind and hybrid projects.

The company also expanded its battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity at Khavda in Gujarat by 3,081 MWh during the September quarter, taking its cumulative installed storage capacity to 6,632 MWh, or 6.63 GWh.

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According to the company, this represents more than half of India's operational battery storage capacity and makes Khavda the world's largest single-location battery storage deployment.

Chief Executive Officer Ashish Khanna said the company's operational portfolio and energy sales growth supported its strong performance during the first half. He added that Adani Green Energy would continue scaling up battery storage while monitoring the availability of transmission infrastructure.

The company is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant at Khavda and remains on track to achieve its target of 50 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

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