Q2 Results Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Margin Narrows, Aye Finance Profit Nearly Triples

Eternal Ltd.'s share price fell as much as 3.19% on Wednesday, ahead of declaring its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The fall comes as traders assess what to expect from the Zomato parents September quarter.

The share price pared some losses to trade 3.08% lower at Rs 320.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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