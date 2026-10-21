Q2 Results Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart Margin Narrows, Aye Finance Profit Nearly Triples
Nearly 40 companies are scheduled to announce Q2 results today, with Adani Green Energy, Eternal and RITES among the marquee names to watch.
The Q2 earnings season remains in focus with results due from a host of companies across sectors. Investors will closely watch numbers from Adani Green Energy, Eternal, Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SRF, KEI Industries, PC Jeweller and RITES for cues on sectoral trends and corporate performance. Follow our live blog for real-time results, key announcements and market reaction.
Q2 Results Live: Vishal Mega Mart Profit, Revenue Rise; Margins Narrow
Vishal Mega Mart (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 3.7% to Rs 158 crore versus Rs 152 crore.
- Revenue up 14% to Rs 3,399 crore versus Rs 2,981 crore.
- Ebitda up 4.4% to Rs 412 crore versus Rs 395 crore.
- Margin at 12.1% versus 13.2%.
Q2 Results Live: Zomato Parent Stock Slumps Despite Healthy Result Expectations
Eternal Ltd.'s share price fell as much as 3.19% on Wednesday, ahead of declaring its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027. The fall comes as traders assess what to expect from the Zomato parents September quarter.
The share price pared some losses to trade 3.08% lower at Rs 320.20 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.71% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.
Read more here.
Q2 Results Live: Eternal May Grow 4.6 Times, Say Analysts
Eternal Q2 FY27 Preview
- Net profit may rise 4.6x to Rs 304 crore versus Rs 65 crore.
- Revenue may rise 72% to Rs 23,447 crore versus Rs 13,590 crore.
- Ebitda may rise over threefold to Rs 776 crore versus Rs 239 crore.
- Margin may be at 3.3% versus 1.8%.
Q2 Results Live: Aye Finance Profit Grows Nearly 3X
Aye Finance (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit at Rs 86.7 crore versus Rs 34.5 crore.
- Total income up 18.4% to Rs 527 crore versus Rs 445 crore.
Q2 Results Live: What Are The Big Names On Wednesday's Roster?
Close to 40 companies are declaring second quarter results on Wednesday including key names like Adani Green Energy, Eternal, Indian Hotels, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, SRF, KEI Industries, PC Jeweller, RITES, and Rajratan Global Wire.
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