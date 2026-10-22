Microducks Steal The Show At NVIDIA's GTC Berlin Keynote, Demonstrate AI-Powered Robot Training

Jensen Huang NVIDIA CEO had some help closing his GTC Berlin keynote on October 21, 2026 Wednesday evening. Four Microducks, small walking robots built by Hugging Face and France's Pollen Robotics, made their way onto the stage by themselves and gathered in front of NVIDIA's CEO.

A Nap Gone Slightly Wrong

The robots are tiny, each measuring roughly ten inches in height and weighing under two pounds. Huang put them through a quick routine, first asking them to sit and then to get back up. Things got more entertaining when he told them it was time for a nap. Three of the robots flopped down onto the stage almost immediately, while the fourth wandered on for a few more steps before finally lying down beside them. Amused, Huang laughed and urged the group to stand up again.

What Is Microduck?

Microduck is an open source robot meant for developers and students who want to teach machines new physical skills, tweak them and share the results with others. It was created with NVIDIA's Isaac Lab and Isaac Sim tools and its Newton physics engine.

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Trained From A Laptop

There was a serious point behind the playful moment. Just before the robots appeared, Huang showed a video in which an AI agent took a Microduck through its training. The agent designed a course and ran a virtual version of the robot in Isaac Sim, then handed the heavy training work off to cloud servers. Once that was done, the results were checked on an RTX Spark laptop before being transferred to the physical robot.

“You were created on RTX Spark … [we] trained you in the cloud on a whole bunch of NVIDIA supercomputers, and you learned your skills right here on RTX Spark and the digital twin,” Huang told the Microducks.

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Supercomputer Power In A Laptop

The demonstration also served as a showcase for NVIDIA's RTX Spark laptops, which launched last week. Huang pointed out that the laptops offer 1 petaflop of computing power and 128GB of memory, matching the DGX-1 system he personally handed to OpenAI back in 2016.

“The only difference, of course, is that I can hold this like this, and DGX-1 took two people to carry upstairs,” he joked.

The Microducks capped off a keynote focused on NVIDIA's ambitions in Europe, from AI agents and AI factories to physical AI. With the robots at his feet, Huang left the audience with a simple message: “Everybody can build agents.”

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