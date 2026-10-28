Genoa vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Juventus will travel to Genoa to face the 16th-ranked side at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday, October 28.

The Bianconeri will look to build on their 2-0 win over Lecce in their previous Serie A match, while Genoa will aim to continue their recovery after beating Venezia 1-0.

Juventus, managed by Luciano Spalletti, are seventh in the Serie A standings with 14 points from eight matches. Genoa, meanwhile, occupy 16th place with seven points and will be keen to move away from the relegation zone.

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Juventus have enjoyed a strong record against Genoa in recent years, winning their last four meetings in Serie A. They have also kept clean sheets in each of their last five league matches against the hosts, giving the visitors an opportunity to extend that run.

Genoa vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played on Wednesday, October 28, 2026. The match will begin at 1:15 a.m. IST on Thursday, October 29, in India.

Genoa vs Juventus: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.

Genoa vs Juventus: Match Referee

Daniele Doveri will be the referee for the Genoa-Juventus contest.

Genoa vs Juventus: Probable Starting XI

Genoa: Justin Bijlow, Alessandro Marcandalli, Leo Ostigard, Johan Vasquez, Mikael Ellertsson, Morten Frendrup, Hamed Junior Traore, Mitaj, Junior Messias, Stephan El Shaarawy and Milutin Osmajic.

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario, Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumi, Pierre Kalulu, Weston McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Teun Koopmeiners, Andrea Cambiaso, Nick Woltemade and Kerim Alajbegovic.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Genoa vs Juventus Serie A match will be available to watch live on Unite8 Sports 1 and Unite8 Sports 1 HD in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Genoa vs Juventus match will be streamed live on ZEE5 in India.

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