Toxic Air Delays Chennai Open Final, Finalist Janice Tjen Says Organisers Wanted Match To Go Ahead

The women's singles final of the Chennai Open was postponed after heavy rain and thick smog disrupted play in Chennai on Sunday.

The decision came amid concerns over deteriorating air quality, with defending champion Janice Tjen questioning the organisers' approach to the situation.

Tjen, who was scheduled to face Poland's Magda Linette in the final, took to Instagram to highlight the pollution in the city. The Indonesian player shared a video showing thick smog and poor visibility, along with an AQI reading of 1,556.

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She also questioned why the organisers were considering going ahead with the match despite the conditions. Sharing the video, Tjen highlighted the situation with the remark that the organisers still wanted the match to proceed.

The women's singles final was originally scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm on Sunday. However, persistent rain forced multiple delays. After the showers stopped, organisers worked on drying the centre court and pushed the proposed start time to 9 pm.

However, smoke from Diwali firecrackers further affected visibility around the venue, raising concerns about the conditions in which the players would have to compete. The match was subsequently postponed.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) confirmed that the final would be played on Monday, November 9, at 11 am, which was the tournament's reserve day.

Tjen was looking to defend the title she won last year, while Linette was aiming to add another WTA Tour title to her career tally.

Chennai Open Final: What Happened?

The disruption came at a time when air pollution was also affecting visibility across parts of Chennai following Diwali celebrations.

The final had been scheduled after the women's doubles title clash, which was completed on Sunday. However, the combination of rain and smoke from firecrackers made it difficult for the singles final to get underway.

Tjen's social media post also brought attention to the organisers' decision-making. The Indian Express reported that the post was a repost of a video shared by her coach, Chris Bint, with the caption questioning why the organisers still wanted the match to proceed.

Air Pollution And Outdoor Sports

Severe air pollution is becoming a concern for outdoor sporting events, particularly those that require players to remain physically active for extended periods.

High levels of particulate matter can reduce visibility and affect breathing, making it difficult for athletes to perform at their best. During intense physical activity, players breathe more heavily and inhale greater volumes of air, potentially increasing their exposure to pollutants.

Poor air quality can also create health risks, including respiratory distress and cardiovascular strain. Apart from affecting athletes, pollution can disrupt tournament schedules, create difficulties for organisers and raise questions about player safety.

The Chennai Open postponement has once again highlighted the challenges sporting bodies face when weather conditions and environmental concerns affect professional competitions.

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The final was eventually played on Monday, November 9. Magda Linette defeated Janice Tjen 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 to win her fourth career WTA title.

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