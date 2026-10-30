Shehbaz Sharif Gets Trolled After He Praises Pakistan For Beating India In Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself on the receiving end of social media trolling after congratulating the Pakistan for its four-wicket victory over India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday.

Sharif's congratulatory message on X drew sarcastic reactions from several users, with many questioning the Prime Minister's enthusiasm over a win in a six-a-side cricket tournament.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh's New Innings: Former Cricketer Launches Daily Health Supplement Protocol32

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in their Group C encounter at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The match was played in the six-over format, with India scoring 88/5 in their allotted six overs. Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91/2.

“Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket,” Sharif wrote in his post on X.

He also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their efforts in preparing and supporting the players.

However, the post did not go down well with several social media users. Some mocked the Prime Minister for celebrating a victory in a shortened-format tournament, while others sarcastically compared the celebrations to winning a major international cricket competition.

Interestingly, Sharif referred to the India match as Pakistan's opening clash, although the team had already played the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier in the day, suffering a one-wicket defeat.

Pakistan vs India: How The Hong Kong Sixes Match Unfolded

On the field, Shashank Singh was India's standout performer, smashing 40 off just 11 deliveries, including five sixes, as India posted 88/5. Nitish Rana contributed 19 runs, while T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12.

ALSO READ: BCCI Announces U19 Squad For Asia Cup; India-Pakistan Clash Scheduled For Nov 8: Check Schedule

Pakistan made an explosive start to the chase, with captain Abbas Afridi smashing five consecutive sixes in the opening over against Krunal Pandya. Afridi scored 35 off just eight balls, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 off 12 deliveries.

The duo put together a 59-run partnership off just 13 balls, taking the game away from India before Pakistan completed the chase in 3.5 overs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.