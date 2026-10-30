Shehbaz Sharif Gets Trolled After He Praises Pakistan For Beating India In Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif found himself on the receiving end of social media trolling after congratulating the Pakistan for its four-wicket victory over India in the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 on Friday.
Sharif's congratulatory message on X drew sarcastic reactions from several users, with many questioning the Prime Minister's enthusiasm over a win in a six-a-side cricket tournament.
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Pakistan defeated India by four wickets in their Group C encounter at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The match was played in the six-over format, with India scoring 88/5 in their allotted six overs. Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91/2.
“Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket,” Sharif wrote in his post on X.
Congratulations to our boys on a superb four-wicket victory over India in the opening clash of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026! It was a good game of cricket I also commend Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi @MohsinnaqviC42 and his team for their dedicated efforts in preparing and supporting our players.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 30, 2026
He also praised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and his team for their efforts in preparing and supporting the players.
However, the post did not go down well with several social media users. Some mocked the Prime Minister for celebrating a victory in a shortened-format tournament, while others sarcastically compared the celebrations to winning a major international cricket competition.
@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Pakistan If winning useless games was a sport https://t.co/NGr5HF0ui9— Truth is forbidden (@forbidden_39511) October 30, 2026
@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Congratulations on winning match against India in biggest cricket tournament on planet. This exceeds any World Cup or Asia Cup ever played.— Big Cat Of The Day (@BigCatOfTheDay) October 30, 2026
Interestingly, Sharif referred to the India match as Pakistan's opening clash, although the team had already played the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier in the day, suffering a one-wicket defeat.
@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 It wasn't the opening clash you clown! Pakistan lost to UAE 2 hours before that.😂😂 now don't say that didn't happen.— Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) October 30, 2026
@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Bro are you really prime minister of country. You are tweeting on kids kind of tournament where boundary line is 30 meter.— Ahaan (@go_corona_go) October 30, 2026
@CMShehbaz @MohsinnaqviC42 Delete this Tweet , You are Celebrating as if we Won WC 😭🤦— Khazran Speaks (@KhazranSpeaks) October 30, 2026
Pakistan vs India: How The Hong Kong Sixes Match Unfolded
On the field, Shashank Singh was India's standout performer, smashing 40 off just 11 deliveries, including five sixes, as India posted 88/5. Nitish Rana contributed 19 runs, while T Natarajan remained unbeaten on 12.
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Pakistan made an explosive start to the chase, with captain Abbas Afridi smashing five consecutive sixes in the opening over against Krunal Pandya. Afridi scored 35 off just eight balls, while Khawaja Nafay remained unbeaten on 41 off 12 deliveries.
The duo put together a 59-run partnership off just 13 balls, taking the game away from India before Pakistan completed the chase in 3.5 overs.
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