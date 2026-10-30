Vadilal Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 64%, Margin Expands

Vadilal Industries reported a 64.1% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 54.8 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 33.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The ice cream maker's revenue from operations rose 35.4% to Rs 463 crore, against Rs 342 crore a year ago, reflecting strong growth in its topline.

Operating performance also improved during the quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing 59.4% year-on-year to Rs 84.3 crore from Rs 52.9 crore in the year-ago period.

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EBITDA margin expanded to 18.2% from 15.5% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

The company's profit growth outpaced revenue expansion, while higher EBITDA and improved margins underscored stronger operational performance during the quarter.

(This is a developing story)

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