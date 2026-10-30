Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Vadilal Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 64%, Margin Expands

Vadilal Industries' Q2 net profit rose 64.1% year-on-year to Rs 54.8 crore, while revenue increased 35.4% to Rs 463 crore and EBITDA margin expanded to 18.2% from 15.5%.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Vadilal Industries Q2 Results: Net Profit Jumps 64%, Margin Expands
Vadilal Industries reports 64% profit growth as Q2 EBITDA margin expands to 18.2%.
(Photo: BQ Prime)

Vadilal Industries reported a 64.1% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 54.8 crore for the second quarter, compared with Rs 33.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The ice cream maker's revenue from operations rose 35.4% to Rs 463 crore, against Rs 342 crore a year ago, reflecting strong growth in its topline.

Operating performance also improved during the quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increasing 59.4% year-on-year to Rs 84.3 crore from Rs 52.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Vadilal Industries Says Distribution Pact To Lapse On Oct 1; Shares Close Nearly 5% Lower

EBITDA margin expanded to 18.2% from 15.5% in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating an improvement in operating profitability.

The company's profit growth outpaced revenue expansion, while higher EBITDA and improved margins underscored stronger operational performance during the quarter.

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Jiyaa Shankar Unfollows Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak On Instagram, Shares Cryptic Posts 'Tables Eventually Turn’

Jiyaa Shankar Unfollows Fiancé Kaaran Dhanak On Instagram, Shares Cryptic Posts 'Tables Eventually Turn’

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com