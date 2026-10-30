Yuvraj Singh's New Innings: Former Cricketer Launches Daily Health Supplement Protocol32

Former India legend Yuvraj Singh on Friday launched Protocol32, which he claims is a daily health supplement featuring 32 supplements in a single sachet.
Announcing the launch, Yuvraj described the venture as the beginning of his “second innings” and spoke about the importance of taking daily health seriously.
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In a post on X, Yuvraj reflected on his experience of playing the 2011 Cricket World Cup while battling cancer. “In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I,” he wrote, adding that he now takes his daily health very seriously and believes the entire country should do the same.
My second innings starts now. In 2011, I played the World Cup with cancer. Nobody knew. Neither did I. Now I take my daily health very seriously. So should entire India. Most Indians who take supplements take one, two or three. That isn't enough to run the body. So we built Protocol32: 32 FSSAI-approved supplements, in the right quantities for an average Indian, working together to run 13 chains in the body. One sachet a day, mixed in water or milk. Co-formulated with Dr. Anurag Agrawal and Dr. Arpit Bansal. Built with Prashant Pitti and Prasad C P. Made in Bangalore. Swipe through to see every supplement, every dose and every chain. Protocol32 is invite only. The first batch is only a few hundred people, and we're starting with fitness, health and nutrition creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities. Apply at https://t.co/3ToobkYN7d @P32wellness— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 30, 2026
The 44-year-old noted that most Indians who take supplements consume one, two or three products, which he believes is not enough to support the body's needs.
Protocol 32, he added, brings together 32 FSSAI-approved supplements in quantities designed for an average Indian.
The product is intended to be consumed as one sachet a day, mixed with water or milk, the formulation is designed to work across 13 chains in the body.
"Co-formulated with Dr. Anurag Agrawal and Dr. Arpit Bansal. Built with Prashant Pitti and Prasad C P. Made in Bangalore."
The two-time World cup winner said Protocol32 will initially be available on an invite-only basis, with the first batch limited to a few hundred people.
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The initial group will include fitness, health and nutrition creators, doctors, dietitians, entrepreneurs and celebrities.
The launch marks Yuvraj's move into the health and wellness space, following his career in international cricket.
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