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Watch ISRO's NVS-03 Satellite Launch Live: GSLV-F18 Mission Set For Liftoff

ISRO's GSLV-F18 rocket is scheduled to carry the NVS-03 navigation satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from Sriharikota on Friday night.

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Watch ISRO's NVS-03 Satellite Launch Live: GSLV-F18 Mission Set For Liftoff
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The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the GSLV-F18/NVS-03 Mission on Friday, October 30.

The mission will see the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F18) carry the NVS-03 navigation satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The launch is scheduled for 11:51 pm IST from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ISRO's live coverage of the mission will begin at 11:20 pm IST.

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NVS-03 is the third satellite in the second-generation navigation satellite series. It is designed to support the continuity of navigation services under India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system.

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Watch ISRO's NVS-03 Satellite Launch Live: GSLV-F18 Mission Set For Liftoff

Watch ISRO's NVS-03 Satellite Launch Live: GSLV-F18 Mission Set For Liftoff

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