A dramatic immigration enforcement operation at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport triggered widespread criticism after a video showing masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers detaining two passengers circulated on social media. The incident disrupted an Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles which prompted strong reactions from state and airline officials.

The confrontation took place on Saturday (November 21), as travellers were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 and footage showed federal agents attempting to restrain an individual on a crowded aero bridge while a distressed woman screamed that her daughter is being taken away despite insisting that she has a valid work permit.

Other passengers were watching as tensions flared and officers struggled to take the individual into custody. The video went viral online, raising questions about the manner in which immigration enforcement operations are conducted at airports.

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Why Did ICE Arrest The Passengers?

According to ICE, the operation was initially aimed at apprehending Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, a Mexican national accused of remaining in the US beyond the validity of his visa. Federal authorities claimed that the situation escalated when another passenger allegedly threw hot coffee at officers attempting to the arrest Mendoza.

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The agency identified the second detainee as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, also a Mexican national whom ICE accused of overstaying her visa. Officials said she could face charges of assaulting a federal officer.

The allegations against the two individuals have not been established and Reuters reported that lawyers representing them could not immediately be identified.

Meanwhile, following the incident, Alaska Airlines said that it was not informed about the operation ahead of passengers boarding the flight. The incident unfolded during a busy travel period ahead of the holiday season.

Alaska Airlines said immigration authorities had not notified the carrier before conducting the arrests during boarding.

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In a statement, the airline described the incident as distressing for passengers and employees and reiterated its commitment to treating travellers with dignity and respect. The company said it was coordinating with the Port of Seattle, which operates the airport, to examine whether proper procedures were followed ahead of the detention.

Flight 1306 was scheduled to depart at 8:10 am local time but took off at approximately 11 am. Several passengers were reportedly accommodated on alternative flights.

Nonetheless, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the conduct of federal immigration officers, calling their tactics "deeply un-American". Addressing reporters, Ferguson described the viral footage as disturbing and questioned the agency's approach to immigration enforcement.

"The video is horrific and it is chilling," Ferguson said. He also raised concerns about how the officers accessed the jet bridge and whether their use of face coverings violated Washington state restrictions on masks worn by law enforcement personnel.

Airport officials indicated that they would seek explanations from federal authorities about the circumstances surrounding the operation, according to reports.

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